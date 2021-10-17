Paul Pogba suggests Manchester United need an urgent change, insisting the problems that saw them collapse in their 4-2 loss to Leicester on Saturday have been a factor for ‘a long time’.

United fell to a woeful loss at the King Power Stadium in a game they ‘deserved to lose’, according to the France international. The Red Devils have now won just two of their last seven games, with Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City to come in their next three Premier League outings.

Following Saturday’s defeat to the Foxes, Pogba was brutally honest in his criticism. He insists United have not been learning from their mistakes, while also appearing to criticise Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when talking about the mentality and tactics of the team.

“We deserved to lose,” Pogba told BBC Sport.

“To be honest, we have been having these kind of games for a long time.

“We have not found the problem, conceding easy goals, stupid goals. The players need to be more mature, play with more experience and arrogance in a good way. We need to find something, we need to change.

“We need to find the right mentality and the right tactic. Stick with it and resolve the problem.”

Solskjaer disagrees with Pogba

Responding to Pogba’s comments, Solskjaer admitted his side deserved nothing against Leicester. However, he was unhappy with his side’s lack of focus, rather than a lack of maturity.

“We didn’t deserve points today”, the United boss said.

“We started well, Mason scores, shows his qualities and then for a little while you think maybe we can get the second, then we gift them the first goal.

“Maturity? I wouldn’t say maturity. I would say the focus in key moments.

“You know, two set-piece goals, one goal 10 seconds after we’ve just equalised, that shouldn’t happen, and of course the first goal we gift them that one.

“All of the goals were disappointing how we’ve conceded them.”

