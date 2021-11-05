Pogba not the antagonist as report reveals Man Utd contract plea in 2019

Manchester United reportedly declined the opportunity to sign Paul Pogba to a new deal in the summer of 2019 after the midfielder made a personal approach to the club.

The France midfielder looks increasingly likely to leave the club on a free transfer next summer, as he enters the final eight months of his current Old Trafford deal. But Sportsmail claims there is a growing narrative that Pogba is currently holding the club to ransom.

The report states that within the player’s inner circle there has never been an intention for the midfielder to become a free agent.

The 28-year-old has recently faced criticism for his refusal to commit his future to United. His commitment on the pitch has also been questioned, despite leading the Premier League in assists this term with seven.

Speaking after the 5-0 home thumping against Liverpool, a game in which Pogba saw red shortly after coming on as a substitute, United legend Paul Scholes said: “With all the commotion, not signing his contract, almost holding the club to ransom, and then he comes on and does something like that.”

Pogba shouldn't be considering Man Utd stay With the state of Man Utd as they are right now, Paul Pogba should not be considering staying past his current contract.

Those sort of comments are said to have riled Pogba’s team. Especially when he approached the club to extend his stay two years ago.

Sportsmail states that chose to ignore interest in his services at that time and made getting a new Red Devils deal his priority.

Man Utd had chance to tie Pogba down

If United had struck a deal then they would not find themselves in the situation they are now. Indeed, Old Trafford transfer bosses decided to trigger the player’s 12-month option to extend his stay instead.

Since then there has only been one formal extension offer to Pogba, which was made earlier this summer.

The midfielder informed the club at that time that he didn’t want to accept that specific deal. To that end, he is now waiting on another offer – which is not currently forthcoming.

With that in mind, there remains confusion and the notion that Pogba is the antagonist in not extending his Old Trafford stay. But it appears that the ball is now very much in United’s court – if they want to keep him.

