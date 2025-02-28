Sources: Paul Pogba, Man Utd return claims debunked as midfielder’s preferred next move revealed

Manchester United are not pursuing a move for former midfielder Paul Pogba, who is keen to join a club competing in the Club World Cup, TEAMtalk understands.

The 31-year is available on a free transfer after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract at Italian giants Juventus last year.

Pogba, who left Man Utd in the summer of 2022, was handed a doping ban in February last year, with his four-year suspension cut to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The 31-year-old is eligible to play again in March. Recent reports have claimed that Man Utd have contacted his agents to gauge his interest in an Old Trafford return, but those claims are believed to be wide of the mark, despite Pogba somewhat teasing a return on social media.

Sources have confirmed that there has been no approach for Pogba from Man Utd, nor has the Frenchman told the club he wants to return. The expectation is that Man Utd will wait until the summer to do any business, rather than dipping into the free agent market.

The other thing to note with Pogba is that being able to train again, versus being match fit, are two very different things.

Signing Pogba now and expecting him to have an impact before the end of the season is a risk both financially and in football terms, so there is a chance we may not see him join any club until the summer – although playing in the Club World Cup in June is something he is keen to do. The appeal is not just in the tournament but the chance to get match fit over the summer and hit the ground running ahead of 2025/26.

Paul Pogba won’t be short of offers this summer

Pogba has been training alone in Miami where he has a house. That’s not to be taken as a hint that a move to Inter Miami could be on the cards, but he is open to playing for a team in the CWC.

Sources suggest Pogba would even be open to signing a short-term deal with a side in the CWC in order to then try and earn a longer-term contract.

We understand Pogba does have opportunities in Europe, particularly in Spain and France, but also in Saudi Arabia and Major League Soccer in the United States.

However, to date, Pogba has not directly engaged with any club and is focused on getting fit, so if an opportunity presents itself he’s ready. Pogba is in no rush and is willing to wait until the summer for a move if needs be – but feels he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level.

Pogba’s talent was plain to see, but things have gone downhill for him since guiding France to their World Cup triumph in Russia more than six years ago – when he was 25.