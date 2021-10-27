Paul Pogba has brandished a report from The Sun that outlined two claims about Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as “big lies”.

On Wednesday morning, a Sun ‘exclusive’ relayed two claims about Pogba and the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Solskjaer’s position at Manchester United. Firstly, they claimed the Frenchman had snubbed his manager in the aftermath of their 5-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Pogba was named on the substitutes bench for the second straight game on Sunday. He was handed the unenviable task of making an impact from the bench when brought on with United already four goals down at the break.

Pogba was at fault for Liverpool’s fifth, surrendering possession to Jordan Henderson cheaply before feeding Mohamed Salah for his hat-trick strike.

Minutes later, a reckless lunge that saw Naby Keita stretchered off resulted in a straight red card.

The Sun claimed Pogba was ‘furious’ after the match, with his benching a prime factor behind his displeasure. They stated he apoloigsed to teammates for his dismissal, though did not acknowledge Solskjaer.

The newspaper’s second claim revolved around Pogba allegedly breaking off contact over a new contract.

Pogba is in the final year of his current deal. As yet, no progress has been made over penning fresh terms.

Manchester United shortlist three ambitious transfers Manchester United have reportedly shortlisted Italy's Nicolo Barella and Federico Chiesa, as well as plotting another attempt to bring in Kieran Trippier, with more news on Jesse Lingard and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United are understood to be keen to extend his stay in Manchester. If a new deal isn’t signed by January, he will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs.

Now, taking to Twitter, Pogba has brandished the Sun’s report as “big lies” and ‘fake news’.

Pogba tweeted a picture of the Sun’s story with a fake news sticker placed over the top. His accompanying caption read: “Big lies to make headlines.”

Big lies to make headlines pic.twitter.com/VBQiBxSuNO — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) October 27, 2021

Whether Pogba was referring to one specific claim in the story, or indeed both, is unclear.

Though one thing is for sure, his action has provided a timely boost to under-fire boss Solskjaer.

Five Manchester United managers who were far worse than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Man Utd, Pochettino stance revealed; Solskjaer sack deadline set

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino is Manchester United’s ‘No. 1’ choice to succeed Solskjaer, and a deadline for his potential sacking has been set, according to reports.

The Daily Star claim the ex-Tottenham favourite is the preferred choice to take the reins at Old Trafford – if Solskjaer is fired.

The outlet claims Pochettino was in fact United’s ‘original’ plan to succeed Solskjaer. The Norwegian would’ve acted as a ‘bridge’ between Jose Mourinho and Pochettino.

However, United’s famous Champions League comeback victory over PSG in 2019 prompted Solskjaer’s permanent appointment, with Pochettino eventually taking the reins in Paris.

Reports have suggested Solskjaer’s position is safe for the time being. However, the Telegraph claim Solskjaer could have as little as three matches to save his job.

That would take United to the next international break. At that point, they will have a two-week block to take stock and make the necessary firings and hirings if they so desire.

READ MORE: Man Utd title winner breaks rank with explosive Solskjaer rant, deems Ole claim a ‘load of b******s’