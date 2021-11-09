Pogba-tipped replacement ‘flattered’ by talk of proposed Man Utd switch

Highly-rated Monaco starlet Aurelien Tchouameni has admitted he is trying his best to ignore the speculation surrounding his future, as a number of big clubs circle the midfielder.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a superb 12 months with the Ligue 1 outfit, earning a call-up to the French national team. His style of play has also been likened to that of influential Chelsea star N’Golo Kante.

Chelsea themselves are one of many sides chasing Tchouameni, with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Liverpool also keeping tabs on the youngster.

The Spanish media, in particular, has been going pretty big on Tchouameni to Real. Indeed, Marca had the talented star on their front cover recently.

To that end, he was recently asked about being a cover star in an interview with L’Equipe.

“I remember I was in Paris, after the Nations League,” he recalled. “I woke up and my phone had blown up.

Manchester United dealt blow in pursuit of Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag Manchester United have reportedly been dealt a blow by Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag, as he won't leave Amsterdam mid-season, with more updates on Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani.

“My father called me, we talked about everything and he told me that I was on the front page of Marca. I went on Twitter and saw for myself.

“I told him it was cool, but what does it actually matter? It doesn’t. The front page of Marca will not define me or allow me to perform well in matches. It’s not real life, but it is the media world, the football business. They talk about me today but tomorrow, they’ll be talking about another.

“In the dressing room, they put the cover up and laughed’ ‘Oh, you’re leaving us already?’.

“It’s flattering, but I don’t wake up in the morning thinking about it.”

Moyes showing Manchester United how it’s done, as West Ham top four chances soar

Monaco star keeping calm over big-money exit

Tchouameni also went on to stress how much he tries to ignore transfer talk.

“When I started in Bordeaux, the media were already wondering every summer if Aurelien Tchouameni was going to move to a bigger club,” he explained.

“In 2018, they were already talking about Juventus or Milan.

“I know for a fact that what is true in October is not necessarily what’s true in June. If I start to think that I’m going to leave, it will show directly in my performances on the pitch.”

READ MORE: Solskjaer slammed by former Man Utd captain for star’s treatment in expletive-filled rant