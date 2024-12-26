Man Utd in pole position for elite striker as Prem rivals drop out of €75m transfer race

Manchester United are in a strong position to bring Viktor Gyokeres to the Premier League as Arsenal have cooled their interest in the Sporting CP striker, it has been claimed.

Gyokeres is one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe amid his dazzling form in Portugal. The centre-forward hit 43 goals last term and is on course to surpass that figure this season, as he is already on 27 strikes from just 26 appearances.

Europe’s elite clubs are all keeping tabs on the Sweden international ahead of the 2025 transfer windows. Arsenal, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all been linked with him in recent months, while rumours of Man Utd interest have accelerated after they appointed Gyokeres’ former Sporting boss Ruben Amorim as their new manager.

In the last few weeks it has been reported that Man Utd will challenge Arsenal for the 26-year-old, though there has been a big development.

As per CaughtOffside, Arsenal have ‘turned their backs’ on Gyokeres in recent days. Both CaughtOffside and reports in Italy state that Arsenal have instead sent scouts to watch Mateo Retegui, with the Atalanta striker now appearing high on Mikel Arteta’s wish list.

Amorim and United will be very happy indeed if Arsenal formally drop out of the chase for Gyokeres. This would give them a brilliant chance to bring Gyokeres back to England following his previous spells with Brighton & Hove Albion, Swansea City and Coventry City.

Amorim plotting Gyokeres reunion at Man Utd

As mentioned previously, Amorim has already worked with Gyokeres, having helped him turn into a top-class goalscorer at Sporting.

This means Amorim would know how to get the best out of Gyokeres if he completed a big-money switch to Old Trafford in 2025.

The Portuguese coach has ruled out a January move for Gyokeres as he does not want to weaken his former Sporting side mid-season. But United are poised to bid for the deadly forward in summer 2025.

Sporting previously priced Gyokeres out of a move by demanding as much as €100million (£83m / $104m) for his signature. However, they understand his desire to move on and have therefore lowered his price tag to €75m (£62.2m / $78m).



Signing Gyokeres would finally see United add an experienced striker to their ranks who could help Rasmus Hojlund out.

Joshua Zirkzee is also in the United squad, though he has not lived up to expectations since his summer switch from Bologna.

Man Utd transfers: Triple swoop predicted; update on PSG raid

Reports in the Spanish press have suggested United could go on a January spending spree to overhaul Amorim’s squad.

Gyokeres is their main attacking target and he could be followed to Old Trafford by Southampton winger Tyler Dibling.

Amorim is also considering a deal for a new goalkeeper amid question marks over Erik ten Hag signing Andre Onana. Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel is one potential solution.

United have been credited with interest in Paris Saint-Germain’s Randal Kolo Muani on several occasions, though that seems to be changing.

German journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed that United do not expect to land Kolo Muani this winter.

Instead, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are emerging in the pursuit of the Frenchman.

