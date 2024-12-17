Manchester United are reportedly beating the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea in the race for Sverre Nypan, and there has been a major hint the Norway starlet will end up at Old Trafford.

Nypan is an outstanding 17-year-old talent who is already playing top-flight football in Norway for Rosenborg, while also representing Norway’s U21 side. The teenager has been compared to Martin Odegaard as he is causing opposition players all sorts of problems with his fantastic dribbling and great vision, despite his tender age.

Rosenborg will have to sell Nypan at some stage in the near future as his contract expires in December 2026 and he has no intention of agreeing an extension.

As per recent reports from GiveMeSport, Man Utd ‘lead the race’ for the wonderkid.

Dan Ashworth was initially in charge of the pursuit but Man Utd remain intent on landing him even after the sporting director’s shock exit.

Nypan’s Rosenborg team-mates seem to be predicting him to join United, too.

During Rosenborg’s recent ‘Secret Santa’ video (via United In Focus), which took a look inside the dressing room as the players exchanged gifts, Nypan was filmed receiving a 2025 United club calendar.

Man Utd eager to win Sverre Nypan chase

While this does not guarantee that Nypan will be playing for United next season, it does suggest he would like to join the Red Devils most out of all his potential suitors.

Sources have previously confirmed to TEAMtalk that Arsenal and Chelsea have joined United in scouting the teenager amid his enticing contract situation. But United are the frontrunners to tie up a deal as things stand.

Although, he wants assurances he will play regularly if he does swap Rosenborg for United.

Nypan could become the latest promising youngster to join United’s ranks. They have already brought in Sekou Kone and Chido Obi-Martin and are targeting Paraguayan starlet Diego Leon next.

Man Utd news: Ugarte praise; big winger rumour

Meanwhile, Manuel Ugarte has been named as the unsung hero for United following their dramatic derby win against Manchester City.

Amad Diallo rightfully got all the headlines after winning a spot-kick for United and subsequently netting the winner, but pundit Troy Deeney was also impressed by Ugarte.

He labelled the midfielder a ‘horrible’ player to come up against and named him the ‘catalyst’ for United’s victory.

While Ugarte’s importance to United is only growing, Marcus Rashford could soon be pushed out.

Reports in the Spanish media suggest United are planning to move for Nico Williams as Rashford’s replacement in 2025.

United chiefs have supposedly ‘made contact’ with Williams’ agent to gauge whether the winger is open to moving to England.

The Red Devils will have to fend off Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain to sign the 22-year-old, who has a €58m release clause in his Athletic Club contract.

