The futures of Man Utd duo Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood are becoming clearer

The situation surrounding Manchester United outcast Mason Greenwood is entering a decisive phase, with a move to Roberto de Zerbi’s Marseille in doubt.

The Red Devils accepted a bid of £27m from the French side but backlash from the Marseille city mayor and some supporters has forced them into a potential U-turn.

Sources have exclusively told TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti that Marseille are exploring the opportunity to sign Inter Milan star Valentin Cabroni, who is valued at around €30m (£25.2m).

Marseille’s negotiations for Greenwood are currently on hold as a result, so it’s very possible Man Utd will have to look elsewhere for a buyer.

As we have consistently reported, Man Utd’s preference is to offload Greenwood permanently as they have no plans to reintegrate him into their starting XI.

TEAMtalk can also confirm that, contrary to reports, Napoli have not made any offers for Greenwood to date and he is not among Antonio Conte’s main targets.

Sources say that the only club with a concrete interest in Greenwood is Lazio. Contacts between the Italian club and the player’s camp have become closer and a bid for him is likely in the next few days.

Lazio will send a delegation to Manchester shortly to try and finalise the purchase of the exiled Red Devils forward.

Lazio’s sporting director Angelo Fabiani will be joined at the negotiating table by an unnamed intermediary, who has been ‘actively working for weeks’ on a deal for Greenwood, per our sources.

Jadon Sancho holds positive talks with Erik ten Hag

TEAMtalk understands that Jadon Sancho has returned to full training with Man Utd after having a constructive and positive conversation with Erik ten Hag.

All options are still possible for the winger, including staying at Old Trafford for the coming campaign.

Sancho enjoyed a successful loan with former club Borussia Dortmund last season, helping them reach the Champions League final.

Despite Juventus holding a real interest in Sancho, we can reveal that the Italian giants are yet to submit any formal offers for him.

Juventus chose to focus first on the signings of Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa and Khephren Thuram from Nice.

They are now working on selling several players including young centre-back Dean Huijsen, who has been linked with Man Utd, Liverpool and others, former Arsenal man Wojciech Szczesny, Liverpool flop Arthur Melo and winger Filip Kostic.

TEAMtalk sources say that Juventus will only make a move for Sancho should Federico Chiesa depart this the club this summer.

As previously revealed, Chiesa has big contract demands which is making things difficult for the Turin-based side and interestingly, Man Utd, as well as Liverpool and Tottenham are keeping close tabs on his situation.