Pre-agreed Man Utd transfer facing collapse through no fault of their own

Why Marcus Rashford’s permanent move to Barcelona could fall through has been revealed, and it would NOT be through financial troubles in Catalonia or anything to do with Manchester United.

Rashford, 28, joined Barcelona on a season-long loan last summer, with the deal containing an option to buy for €30m.

The Man Utd man has shone in Spain, notching 23 goal contributions (10 goals, 13 assists) in 34 appearances. Making those numbers all the more impressive is the fact Rashford hasn’t been a guaranteed starter.

Rashford would love nothing more than to turn the loan spell permanent. TEAMtalk were previously informed he’s already told Man Utd of his strong desire to remain a Barcelona player beyond this season.

More recently, there have been reports of Michael Carrick speaking to the winger in the hopes he’ll change his mind and return to Old Trafford next season. All reports have claimed Carrick’s plea has fallen on deaf ears.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Barcelona do intend to sign Rashford to a permanent deal. Whether Barca will simply activate the option or attempt to negotiate a slightly lower pay/superior payment terms with Man Utd remains to be seen.

But according to a fresh report from The Times, it may not matter if those currently at Barcelona want Rashford, because not long from now, those in situ might be out of a job.

Elections to appoint Barcelona’s president for the next five years got underway today (Monday). Joan Laporta is the current president and is seeking re-election.

Laporta is obviously a backer of Rashford, having signed off on his arrival earlier this year. However, he’s facing a serious challenge to his reign from his leading rival, Victor Font.

The Times strongly suggested that if Font wins, Laporta won’t be the only one turfed out, with sporting director, Deco, also likely to be replaced.

In effect, those who were responsible for bringing Rashford on board would not be around to determine whether the loan is turned permanent in the summer.

In the report’s words, ‘Marcus Rashford’s Barcelona future hangs on presidential election’. From his perspective, and given that he wants to stay at Spotify Camp Nou, Rashford will be praying Laporta succeeds with his quest for re-election.

Of course, the obvious question to ask is if Rashford has done so well, why wouldn’t the new regime take up the option to buy?

The Times noted part of Font’s campaigning for election will comprise attacks on Laporta’s handling of Barca’s delicate financial situation during his term, as well as the signings the club have made, which includes Rashford.

‘The Laporta of late middle age is more pragmatic and will seek re-election less as a bold idealist and more as a deft firefighter,’ they wrote.

‘It was Laporta who steered Barça, post-Covid, though the restrictions of a mountainous debt, initiated the stadium rebuild and oversaw nimble manoeuvres in a challenging transfer market.

‘They include the capture of Rashford, 28; the revival of a talent marginalised at United, and, come the summer, available long-term for a shrewd value-for-money price. All these aspects of the Rashford package look good on Laporta’s election manifesto.

‘Rivals for the presidency will, until the March 15 polling day, attack Laporta for his short-termism, for his ad hoc solutions to tackling institutional debt by mortgaging projected future income to third parties. Campaigning will, as ever, turn catty and personal.

‘Laporta’s leading rival, the businessman Victor Font, is urging voters — club members, a majority of them season-ticket holders — “to decide if we want to carry on with a 1980s-style system based around a single individual or choose a pluralist project that brings in the best in the world in every area to maintain sporting success and protect the club’s future”.’

