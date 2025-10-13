A gigantic club believe they’ve pulled Manchester United’s pants down and fully intend to complete a pre-agreed transfer in 2026, according to a report.

Man Utd offloaded a plethora of high profile stars over the summer, with many leaving via the loan route. Andre Onana joined Trabzonspor, Jadon Sancho landed at Aston Villa, Marcus Rashford moved to Barcelona and Rasmus Hojlund joined Napoli.

Onana and Sancho’s loan deals do not contain options or obligations to buy, unlike Rashford and Hojlund’s.

Hojlund is fully expected to join Napoli outright with the terms that trigger the conditional obligation to buy expected to be met.

Rashford, meanwhile, is reliant on Barcelona voluntarily activating their option to buy, which is worth a reported £25m plus £5m in add-ons.

There have been conflicting reports as to whether Barcelona will or won’t take up their option. Indeed, Spanish outlet Sport recently claimed they won’t, with Barcelona instead hoping to either re-sign the winger on a new loan or sign him outright for a sum below what the option is set at.

But according to an emphatic new update from The Sun, Barcelona will activate their option and Rashford will become a Barcelona player outright next summer.

The report claimed Barcelona are ‘ecstatic’ with what they’ve got from Rashford so far. The 27-year-old has returned figures of eight goal contributions in 10 matches.

Fabrizio Romano has also brought news of Barcelona being impressed with Rashford’s dedication, commitment and professionalism.

Accordingly, The Sun are adamant the option to buy WILL be triggered and a source claims Barcelona are secretly baffled at why Man Utd negotiated such a small fee…

The Sun quoted a source as saying: “Barcelona had an issue with signing Marcus initially, which was the club’s financial situation.

“But they also thought United were playing a game because they were willing to let him go. They thought it was too good to be true – there must be something wrong with him.

“His brother Dwaine persuaded them there was nothing wrong – and that he wasn’t going to mess them about.

“Barca are now really shocked that they could sign him for what they see as a bargain.”

If the report is to be believed, the only thing wrong with Rashford was the fact he played for Man Utd.

Unfortunately for the Red Devils, cases of stars struggling at Old Trafford before thriving elsewhere are all too common. Scott McTominay, Antony and now Hojlund at Napoli are pertinent examples of that.

Have Man Utd blundered?

On first look, the idea of Man Utd selling a player of Rashford’s capabilities for just £25m prior to add-ons does appear to be a mistake.

However, Ruben Amorim has already moved on from Rashford having signed Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha to play in the positions Rashford would fight for.

Furthermore, Romano recently revealed Rashford has effectively ‘moved on’ from Man Utd in the player’s mind. The strong suggestion is he does want want to return.

The sooner Man Utd get Rashford off their books the better, especially given the player is one of the club’s highest earners.

When sealing Rashford’s loan switch to Aston Villa at the turn of the year, an option to buy worth £40m was included.

That was perhaps a fairer reflection of Rashford’s true value when compared to the £30m (add-ons included) Barcelona can sign Rashford for.

But what’s done is done and if the two scenarios open to Man Utd are selling for £30m or retaining an unhappy player, the choice is clear.

What’s more, the sales of homegrown players like Rashford are extra lucrative for the clubs, with the proceeds logged as ‘pure profit’ on the books.

One of the reasons bitter rivals Liverpool were able to spend so heavily over the summer was through the mountains of cash they received from selling homegrown stars, like Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah, Tyler Morton and Ben Doak.

