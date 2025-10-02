Ruben Amorim is starting to realise he needs to make changes to turn Manchester United’s form around – and his own chances of avoiding the sack. So how does he approach their next challenge?

After last weekend’s defeat to Brentford, the calls for change at Man Utd have been loud, whether that’s from fans or pundits expecting him to be replaced as head coach, or allegedly from members of the club’s board wanting him to be less rigid with an approach that clearly isn’t getting consistent results.

Amorim’s next opportunity to turn things around will be when United host Sunderland on Saturday in a 3pm kick-off. But after facing scrutiny for his lineup choices in recent weeks, who will Amorim select in his starting XI?

TEAMtalk correspondent Dean Jones has revealed that United sources expect changes – in personnel, more so than system – against Sunderland.

Jones explained: “There is no way he can go into the Sunderland game and just play the same old tape yet again. I have spoken to connections close to the club and there seems to be an expectation that this time, something does change. Realistically, it probably will not be the system.

“It is not just that he is clearly very fixed to it, but to suddenly try a new tactical format would take a lot of work on the training field, and one thing about Amorim is that he hates feeling like he can not predict how his players are going to perform.

“Because they have worked so tirelessly on his formation, he will probably roll it out again – but one thing he can do this time is change the personnel. This is the area that people seem to feel is most likely to change.

“Amorim knows that there is deep concern here – not just from fans but from internal figures. And as such, it is likely we see him make at least one change to the starting line-up that is significant enough that symbolises him taking responsibility and attempting to address the flaws in the side.

“It’s a huge game for him! And it really could lead to a big decision over his future if it goes badly. So let’s see whether he is brave enough to make a bold call or two. I get the feeling he might finally do it – maybe in goal or midfield… or both.”

In that case, here’s the predicted lineup for United against Sunderland.

GK: Senne Lammens

Amorim has been patient so far with Lammens, sticking with Altay Bayindir in goal, but the new goalkeeper’s debut can only be getting closer.

Questions will be asked of United’s decision-making in the goalkeeping department the longer Lammens has to wait to play.

Bayindir wasn’t particularly to blame for the three goals he conceded against Brentford, but bringing in Lammens would help send a signal about shaking things up.

Altay Bayındır’s 54% save percentage in the Premier League this season is the worst rate of any goalkeeper to have played in every game so far. Surely a change is coming?! 😳 pic.twitter.com/7FzLP9Mgp1 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 29, 2025

RCB: Leny Yoro

Yoro has come on as a substitute in United’s past two matches, but has a chance of being restored to the starting lineup against Sunderland.

Harry Maguire could be the casualty who drops out of the starting lineup so that Yoro can reclaim his place.

CB: Matthijs de Ligt

De Ligt has been ever-present in the Premier League so far this season and will be aiming to continue his streak of gametime in the middle of United’s back three.

LCB: Luke Shaw

Shaw has started all of United’s league games so far this season, which is the first time he’s started their first six games of a league season since 2021/22.

RWB: Amad Diallo

Amad missed the Brentford game due to a family bereavement, but is expected to be restored to the right wing-back role – replacing Diogo Dalot – if he is ready to return to the action.

He did play as one of the attacking midfielders against Manchester City and Chelsea but would usually start from a wider position, especially against clubs of lower calibre.

Amad previously enjoyed a successful loan spell with Sunderland when they were in the Championship and would no doubt savour the chance to show his former side how he has progressed since.

CM: Casemiro

Casemiro missed the Brentford game through suspension but is available for selection against Sunderland.

Manuel Ugarte looks the obvious player to drop out in favour of the Brazilian, who appears more likely to come into the midfield than Kobbie Mainoo despite the growing calls for the United academy graduate to be utilised more by Amorim.

CM: Bruno Fernandes

Man Utd midfielders Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro

There’s been some debate about Fernandes’ role recently, with the deeper midfield position he has been deployed in not bringing out his best attributes.

Plenty would prefer to see the captain contributing further forward, but continuing in central midfield seems more likely at this stage.

As stated, Amorim is still sticking with his system, in which it might be a struggle for him to keep Fernandes in the team with a different role. But he needs to play and could do so alongside Casemiro.

LWB: Patrick Dorgu

Dorgu is developing into United’s regular starter at left-back, getting the nod for all but one of their games in the new season up to this point.

Tyrell Malacia’s hard work behind the scenes has earned him a reintegration into the United first-team picture, but it will still be too soon for him to be challenging Dorgu for serious minutes.

AM: Bryan Mbeumo

The Brentford game was the first time United fielded their new-look front three of Mbeumo, Cunha and Sesko, with the former returning to the club he just left.

Mbeumo’s only goals so far for United have come against Burnley and Grimsby Town, so he will be hoping to regain some momentum soon.

AM: Matheus Cunha

Cunha is still seeking his first goal contribution for United after his arrival from Wolves over the summer, with the upcoming Sunderland fixture his next opportunity to get off the mark.

CF: Benjamin Sesko

Sesko finally got his first goal for United at the seventh time of asking against Brentford and will be looking to build from that after his big-money move from RB Leipzig in the summer.

