Predicted Manchester United team for game against Watford: Rangnick to utilise star boy once again

Following a string of good results, the predicted Manchester United team to face Watford could see a young star utilised once more.

The Red Devils have been in decent form over the past few weeks. Indeed, they are still in with a shot of advancing in the Champions League thanks to a first-leg draw with Atletico Madrid.

Before that tie in midweek, Rangnick’s men put Leeds United to the sword in a 4-2 victory.

The manager raved about Anthony Elanga – who starred in both those games – in his pre-match press conference.

“But I also must say while all the headlines were quite logically in his favour it was not only him, I think,” he said.

The German also praised a lesser-seen United star, who performed in the Champions League tie.

“It was not only him but the other players and other substitutes, including Nemanja Matic, who helped to change the game,” he added.

Last time out – Atletico Madrid 1-1 Manchester United

The centre-back partnership comprised of Harry Maguire and recently-returning Raphael Varane. Centre-back Victor Lindelof deputised at right-back.

Fred and Paul Pogba played in the holding-midfield roles; the former had a hand in the only United goal.

Bruno Fernandes – who assisted the goal – was deployed in attacking midfield, with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho either side of him.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the lone striker.

Predicted Manchester United team against Watford

Ever-present David De Gea should start in goal. The defence could see some familiar faces, with Luke Shaw, Maguire and Varane all likely to start – though Diogo Dalot could replace Lindelof, in his natural position.

Pogba and Fred could be given the nod in the midfield again.

Fernandes and Sancho will likely start, but match-winner Elanga could replace Rashford.

Ronaldo could once again play in the no.9 role.

Predicted Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Pogba, Fred; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo.

