After a tough run of results, the predicted Manchester United team to face Southampton could see Ralf Rangnick utilise a rarely seen star.

The Red Devils have been in a poor vein of form of late. Indeed, they lost to Championship opposition in the FA Cup, and drew 1-1 with Burnley in their last league fixture.

Rangnick will be keen on his players returning to the form they showed before the FA Cup. The German’s side beat Brentford and West Ham the two games prior.

Following on from some poor results, Rangnick hinted at a change of personnel when speaking ahead of the game.

“They’re both [Cavani and Lingard] available and will both be part of the squad for tomorrow’s game at Burnley. Both are top profs, both have been training well,” he said.

“With regards to Jesse, I have a very good relationship with him, he knows I would have been willing to let him go at least until the issue with Mason came up, he mentioned some personal issues.

“We have to look forward now, there are no problems whatsoever between myself and Jesse and vice versa. I’m very happy to have him in the squad and he’ll be in the squad for tomorrow night’s game.”

Indeed, Lingard could make his first league start of the season, if Rangnick wants to make a statement about his relationship with the star.

Last time out – Manchester United 1-1 Burnley

Paul Pogba returned to league action for the first time since October, following a hamstring injury. The Frenchman netted his first goal of the season, and United’s only goal of the game.

Ever-present Scott McTominay also played in the centre of the park.

Edinson Cavani was deployed as the striker, as Cristiano Ronaldo was resigned to the bench for just the third league game this season.

Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane formed a partnership at the heart of the defence.

Predicted Manchester United team against Southampton

Following a poor performance against Burnley, Rangnick may make some alterations.

David De Gea will no doubt start in goal, with Diogo Dalot, Varane, Maguire and Luke Shaw in the defence.

Pogba and McTominay will likely retain their spots in the midfield.

Further up the pitch, Lingard could be afforded a start, along with Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes.

Cristiano Ronaldo may come back in for Cavani, as United had just five shots on target in the week.

Predicted Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Lingard, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo