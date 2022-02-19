Predicted Manchester United team for trip to Leeds: Rangnick to go with his tried and trusted

Following a solid performance last time out, the predicted Manchester United team for the grudge match against Leeds United could follow the recent norm.

United ended a sloppy run of results with their 2-0 win over Brighton in the week. That win followed a pair of draws against Southampton and Burnley.

The Red Devils drew 1-1 with Burnley, with Paul Pogba netting his first goal of the season.

The following game they were also restricted to a 1-1 draw, with Jadon Sancho scoring United’s only goal against the Saints.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick did not make much noise regarding his team selection during the pre-match press conference on Friday. He did, however, mention the Leeds rivalry.

“I didn’t know that until a week ago, but most of my colleagues have indicated this is probably one of the biggest rivalries in the Premier League and of course I had those local derbies in Germany. Schalke vs Borussia Dortmund as one example,” said the interim boss.

“Our team has a lot of experience playing in that atmosphere and it may raise their performance. Last year at Leeds it was behind closed doors. Everybody prefers to play in a sold-out stadium rather than an empty one and I’m looking forward to it.”

Indeed, the German will want to field a strong team that can withstand the heat in the ferocious Elland Road atmosphere.

Who is the best: Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland?

Last time out – Manchester United 2-0 Brighton

Harry Maguire was partnered with Victor Lindelof at centre-back.

Scott McTominay was reunited with Fred, with Pogba relegated to the bench.

Manchester United won’t sign Nkunku despite Rangnick praise Ralf Rangnick won’t get Nkunku from RB Leipzig as Manchester ignore his praise

Anthony Elanga played in behind lone forward Cristiano Ronaldo, along with Bruno Fernandes and Sancho.

Ronaldo marked his return to the starting side with a sublime goal against the Seagulls.

Predicted Manchester United team against Leeds

David De Gea will no doubt start in goal, with Maguire and Varane continuing at centre-half. Diogo Dalot is expected to keep Aaron Wan-Bissaka waiting, and Luke Shaw is a shoe-in to start at left-back.

The midfield pair could well be Fred and McTominay again as Pogba may be rested for the Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. What’s more, United may require a more workmanlike midfield to compete with Leeds’ high intensity.

Elanga, Fernandes and Sancho could all continue in the attacking areas.

Finally, Ronaldo will likely retain his place despite the match with Atletico Madrid looming.

Predicted Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo