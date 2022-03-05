Predicted Manchester United team to face Manchester City: Rangnick drops hint on star returning

Following a tough run of form, the predicted Manchester United team to face rivals Manchester City could see a star player return to the side.

The Red Devils have struggled somewhat of late. Indeed, they failed to beat 19th-placed Watford last time out, and drew to Atletico Madrid the game prior.

United did win both games before that, a 4-2 victory against Leeds United followed on from a 2-0 win against Brighton. However, United drew back-to-back games against Southampton and Burnley before that.

Rangnick will be keen on getting back to winning ways against rivals City no less. He spoke on the challenge in his pre-match press conference.

“We know that we are playing one of, if not the best team in the world. They have developed well since Pep arrived,” he said.

“In the end, it is about controlling the game, not letting them play without pressure, because this is what they want, overloading spaces.”

Rangnick also hinted at a big name returning to the lineup, after missing the last game.

“There are a few things that have happened in the last few weeks and months that could have not been foreseen by anyone. Marcus [Rashford] has got everything for a modern striker and I will put all my energy into helping take the same pathway as everyone else in the last few months,” he said.

Last time out – Manchester United 0-0 Watford

Victor Lindelof partnered Raphael Varane at centre-back, with Harry Maguire missing out. Aaron Wan-Bissaka returned at right-back, with Alex Telles on the left.

Scott McTominay was ill, so Nemanja Matic partnered Fred in the midfield.

Paul Pogba played on the left wing, with Jadon Sancho benched. Anthony Elanga and Bruno Fernandes were also in behind the striker.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the lone forward.

Predicted Manchester United team against Manchester City

David De Gea will no doubt remain in goal. Wan-Bissaka and Alex Telles could occupy the full-back positions.

Harry Maguire could come back into the side, given he regularly plays in the league, and Varane could keep his spot alongside him.

Pogba could drop into the centre, alongside Fred. Rashford could come back in, and Elanga and Fernandes could retain their spots. Sancho will likely have an impact from the bench if not in the starting XI.

Ronaldo could play up front again.

Predicted Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo

