There’s a difference of opinion on David Moyes’ return to Old Trafford as Manchester United host West Ham in our latest Premier League Predictions, while Chelsea will get the better of Tottenham yet again and Liverpool are handed a tough test at Crystal Palace.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Our latest set of predictions are from Harry Quinn, who is on bass and backings vocals for the band Torus and is a big Liverpool fan. You can watch their latest track ‘Sail’ right here.



But can he celebrate by getting one over our man, Rob?

Last time out DC Gore was in the hotseat. You can see how they both fared right here.

Matchday 23

Watford v Norwich (Friday 8pm)

Harry: 1-0

Rob: 1-2

Everton v Aston Villa (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Harry: 1-1

Rob: 1-2

Brentford v Wolves (Saturday, 3pm)

Harry: 1-2

Rob: 1-1

Leeds v Newcastle (Saturday, 3pm)

Harry: 2-0

Rob: 2-1

Manchester United v West Ham (Saturday, 3pm)

Harry: 2-2

Rob: 2-3

Southampton v Manchester City (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Harry: 0-3

Rob: 1-4

Arsenal v Burnley (Sunday, 2pm)

Harry: 1-0

Rob: 3-1

Crystal Palace v Liverpool (Sunday, 2pm)

Harry: 1-3

Rob: 1-2

Leicester v Brighton (Sunday, 2pm)

Harry: 2-1

Rob: 2-2

Chelsea v Tottenham (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Harry: 2-1

Rob: 2-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Harry: I can’t really remember a time not seeing Liverpool play on the TV. My dad is a massive Liverpool fan. Not really sure why as we aren’t from anywhere near there but it would be a crime if I supported anyone else. I think he’d disown me.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Harry: I loved when Suarez was with us. The guy was on a different level. Obviously Gerrard. Salah is banging in goals for fun. The prem is too easy for Bobby Firmino and Trent still blows my mind most games.

TEAMtalk: What are your thoughts about the current side and your hopes for the season?

Harry: I adore breaking records left, right and centre. The things our current squad have achieved the last few seasons have been amazing and I am still hopeful for this season.

Can’t see City losing a game at the moment but who knows, it’s only January. I do hope that we start getting some more depth in our squad though. We are very unlucky with injuries.

TEAMtalk: Have you got a soft spot for another team and why?

Harry: It’s not really a soft spot but I have been enjoying watching Brighton recently. They can play some lovely stuff.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band at the moment?

Harry: Our new single ‘Sail’ came out on the 13th of January, bring on 2022! There’s gonna be loads of gigging, loads of new music and a whole lot of fun.

