Chelsea will have far too much for Manchester United in the big game of the weekend, while this week’s Premier League Predictions also sees Tottenham bouncing back at Burnley and plenty of goals as Manchester City host West Ham.

Our latest set of predictions are from psychedelic rock band Solar Eyes, whose frontman Glenn is a massive Birmingham City fan! Listen to their new song ‘I See The Sun’ on YouTube here.

Can they celebrate by getting one over our man, Rob?

Matchday 12

Arsenal v Newcastle (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Glenn: 3-0

Rob: 2-1

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa (Saturday, 3pm)

Glenn: 3-0

Rob: 1-2

Liverpool v Southampton (Saturday, 3pm)

Glenn: 2-0

Rob: 3-1

Norwich v Wolves (Saturday, 3pm)

Glenn: 2-1

Rob: 2-2

Brighton v Leeds (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Glenn: 2-2

Rob: 1-2

Brentford v Everton (Sunday, 2pm)

Glenn: 1-3

Rob: 2-1

Burnley v Tottenham (Sunday, 2pm)

Glenn: 1-2

Rob: 1-3

Leicester v Watford (Sunday, 2pm)

Glenn: 2-1

Rob: 2-1

Manchester City v West Ham (Sunday, 2pm)

Glenn: 4-2

Rob: 3-1

Chelsea v Manchester United (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Glenn: 4-1

Rob: 3-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support Birmingham and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Glenn: I had no choice, I was forced to be a Birmingham fan from the age of 2 weeks old when my mom took me to my first game.

My favourite memories were the 1994/95 season under Barry Fry, me and my mom went every single game home and away.

It was proper, old school grounds, moody vibes, but was fantastic and as a young lad exhilarating plus such a good grounding and one big geography lesson.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Glenn: 1 Paul Tait, 2 Nicola Zigic, 3 Jude Bellingham, 4 Lukas Jutkiewicz, 5 Scott Hiley.

Play-off push under Bowyer

TEAMtalk: What are your hopes for the season and what are your thoughts about the current side?

Glenn: We’re in transition, which is where we’ve been since formation in 1875. But I think we’ve got a good bunch who give their all. Good manager and on the right track.

I hope for a late play-off push – you never know.

TEAMtalk: Have you got a soft spot for another team and why?

Glenn: Derby County – I played for them as a kid and they were great.

I remember being on the treatment table and Dean Sturridge came in and I had a Birmingham City coat on. He told me to get it off and I told him he was Villa and no way. Darryl Powell laughed his head off shouting nah some kid has had Dean over. To be fair he was golden.

I also remember that same day Lee Carsley saying the same thing – weirdly he would later say he was a blues fan when he joined us. But I knew better, he clearly wasn’t!

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as a band at the moment?

Glenn: We’re gearing up for a big 2022, we’ve just agreed to do EP and album next year with legendary label Fierce Panda.

Going to be touring and doing some cool festivals. Can’t wait to get going…

