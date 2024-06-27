Manchester United are hopeful of offloading Marcus Rashford in the summer transfer window after making a decision regarding the forward’s future at Old Trafford.

Paris Saint Germain reportedly retain an interest in signing the forward despite his dramatic loss of form through the last season when he also butted heads with management over off-field issues.

The 26-year-old had a tough time in front of goal last season, netting just seven Premier League goals in 33 matches to follow up a 2022/23 season where he scored 30 goals in all competitions.

It was that 2022/23 season that convinced Manchester United to offer him a five-year deal at a salary of £300,000-a-week. That decision now appears to have been taken prematurely but they will be hopeful of getting some return on their investment if PSG are serious in their pursuit of Rashford.

However, the suggestion is that PSG are not willing to match his current wages at Manchester United and although Arsenal have also tapped up Rashford about a possible move, their interest is unlikely to encourage the French club to offer a higher wage.

Rashford’s marked dip in form appears to have combined with his off-field antics to see the Academy graduate lose the favour of his manager even if he still has his supporters within the club and is well thought of in the wider organisation.

Ten Hag has come down heavily on players who threaten the harmony of the squad and he is said to have the backing of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS in this regard.

Marcus Rashford won’t survive Manchester United season review

The club’s new footballing department has raised concerns about Rashford’s off-field conduct and on-field performance, and they included him in the recent end-of-season evaluation.

It was decided that both Bruno Fernandes, the captain, and Ten Hag will be crucial to United in the future; however, the same could not be said of Rashford.

Intermediaries between club and player have reputedly been informed by United that they will not obstruct an exit if there is the right level of interest.

PSG likely represent Rashford’s best chance of staying in Europe and securing a wage that is close to what he would get if he stayed at Manchester United.

While there has been interest in Rashford from teams in the Saudi Pro League, the attacker doesn’t believe that such a move would help his England career.

He is said to be open to moving to Paris though, as the French giants prepare for life after Kylian Mbappe.

