Manchester United are reported to have lodged an offer with the agent of Aymeric Laporte, with Al Nassr open to his sale and their asking price coming to light and with the player’s preference amid an apparent six-club battle also emerging.

The Red Devils are looking to rebuild their squad following a disaster of a season that saw them finish 15th in the Premier League and squander their one chance of salvation by losing to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final. And while Manchester United will have to carefully keep an eye on their expenditure this summer, the window has started brightly with a deal having been quickly done for Matheus Cunha.

Newly-promoted director of football, Jason Wilcox, though, knows several more quality reinforcements are needed to help restore United back to greatness. To continue their recruitment drive, more attacking additions are planned, with hopes growing that deals can also soon be agreed for both Bryan Mbeumo and Viktor Gyokeres.

Those signings are expected to take up the lion’s share of their transfer budget and while a number of sales can help free up some wriggle room, any signings beyond that will have to be carefully managed and decided upon.

However, per Spanish outlet El Chiringuito, United also want to strengthen in defence this summer and have now made their move to bring Laporte back to the Premier League from Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr, where he has played for the last two years.

The five-time Premier League-winning defender moved to the Gulf State from Manchester City in August 2023 for a fee of £23.6m. And while he has racked up 69 appearances in that time, scoring an impressive nine goals in the process, the defender has never truly settled in Riyadh and has often been linked with a move back to Europe.

Now, according to those reports, United have ‘presented their offer to the defender’s agent’ as they look to win a complicated five-club battle for his signature.

Having been squeezed out of the Spain national side in recent times, the defender, now 31, is pushing hard to secure a return to Europe in an effort to maximise his chances of making his country’s squad for the 2026 World Cup.

However, it’s claimed that while one of Laporte’s former clubs Athletic Bilbao have also made an offer in the region of €10m for the 40-times capped star, it’s reported that Al Nassr, while willing to grant his transfer, would be looking to recoup as close to possible on the €27m they paid for him two years ago.

All the same, the asking price is not seen as too prohibitive and, as well as United and Athletic Club, four more clubs are also reported to be gunning for his signature this summer, with Chelsea, Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Napoli also understood to be keen.

United – and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s preference – is still understood to be Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite. But with the Toffees refusing to budge on their minimum £70m valuation for the 22-year-old, and also having outlined their wish to tie him down to a new contract, United know any move this summer looks beyond them.

As a result and, given his experience, the £22.7m ($31m) fee for Laporte could be seen as decent business.

Laporte spent five and a half seasons at the Etihad Stadium after joining from Athletic Club in January 2018. As well as the five Premier League titles he won, he also collected two FA Cups, three League Cups and the Champions League. A proven winner.

Meanwhile, Monaco are reportedly considering an ‘offer’ from United for one of their top stars, as the Red Devils look to beat out a number of clubs in the race for the full-back’s signature.

Elsewhere on the incoming front, the club are edging closer to completing a thrilling deal for Gyokeres, with the centre-forward having greenlit a move and an opening bid having been prepared after work from Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

And finally, while United remain in pole position to sign Brentford forward Mbeumo this summer, recent events at Tottenham Hotspur are being tipped to potentially throw a massive spanner in the works amid a huge request from prospective new boss Thomas Frank.

