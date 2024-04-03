Manchester United have made signing a centre-back their priority for the summer and Juventus star Gleison Bremer is among their top targets.

The futures of Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are all in doubt and Man Utd could have to bring in more than one new defender.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co have several exciting players on their shortlist. Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite is admired greatly, for example, along with Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo and Lille’s Leny Yoro.

Bremer has recently emerged as another key target for the Red Devils and now a fresh report has confirmed the fee they must pay to sign him this summer.

According to Italian outlet CalcioMercato, Juventus would ‘green light’ the sale of Bremer if Man Utd make a bid over £51m for the defender this summer.

It has been claimed recently that there is a release clause in Bremer’s contract, but it appears that this is not the case.

However, the Italian club have a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with the Brazilian that he will be allowed to leave if a suitable offer is made for him.

Man Utd to make summer move for Gleison Bremer

According to the report, Man Utd are ‘pressing ahead’ with Bremer’s signing and remain the big favourites to bring him in this summer.

The Red Devil’s scouts have been keeping a close eye on his performances and have been very impressed with what they’ve seen.

Bremer has made 29 Serie A appearances for Juventus this season, scoring two goals and helping his side to 13 clean sheets in the process.

A solid defender standing at 6ft2, the 27-year-old makes an average of 1.6 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per match.

He also wins 2.9 aerial duels per game, putting him in the top 14% of all players in the Italian top flight for that stat.

Bremer certainly has the potential to be an excellent addition for Man Utd, so it will be interesting to see whether they are willing to match his price tag.

CalcioMercato say that Juventus will sanction his exit if an offer of ‘between £51m and £60m’ is made for him.

With that in mind, Bremer would be a cheaper option than Branthwaite, who Everton are set to demand £80m for, per TEAMtalk sources.

