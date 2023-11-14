Pressure ramps on Ten Hag as Ratcliffe makes stunning intervention about Sancho future at Man Utd

The feud between Erik ten Hag and Jadon Sancho at Manchester United could be decisively ended by prospective investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe, an incredible report has revealed.

Ten Hag and Sancho are no longer seeing eye to eye after the manager opted to freeze the winger out of his Man Utd project in the wake of a public disagreement between the pair about the former Borussia Dortmund star’s standards in training.

Sancho last played for Man Utd in August and he will not be adding to his three appearances for the current season unless he apologises to Ten Hag for his side in the debacle.

However, it is common knowledge by now that Sancho has little intention of doing so. Therefore, he has been heavily linked with a departure from Man Utd in January.

TEAMtalk has recently revealed three options on the table for Sancho: a return to Borussia Dortmund, a new challenge at Juventus or an escape from European football altogether by moving to the Saudi Pro League (which he is yet to be convinced about despite being listed as a priority target there).

In a sensational twist, the Daily Star has now revealed that Ratcliffe – who is set to purchase a 25% stake in Man Utd and take control of their footballing decisions, which in itself has led to question marks over Ten Hag’s future – will intervene in the Sancho situation.

As the report explains, Ratcliffe thinks things have gone too far and is concerned Ten Hag’s tough stance is devaluing one of the club’s assets.

In an ideal world, the INEOS chief wants Ten Hag and Sancho to settle their differences, which he will make clear when he meets with the Man Utd manager.

Ten Hag might not comply

There is no guarantee that Ten Hag – who has been under a bit of pressure amid a turbulent start to the season for Man Utd – will agree to offer Sancho a second chance.

The winger still has a contract at Old Trafford until 2026, but even before his disagreement with Ten Hag was struggling to justify the time and money Man Utd invested in signing him in 2021.

Sancho has only scored 12 goals from 82 appearances since his return to English football following a more fruitful spell in Germany.

It is not because of his form that Ten Hag has cast him aside, though – and Ratcliffe seems to believe there might still be a space for Sancho in the current Man Utd squad.

For the time being, his reintegration still seems extremely unlikely. Sancho will have to be patient for his chance to get his career back on track, whether that is in Manchester or elsewhere.

READ MORE ~ Exclusive: Man Utd to offload nine-season veteran in just 48 days; PSG, Inter, Atletico Madrid all keen