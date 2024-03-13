Man Utd name their price for Marcus Rashford as PSG ‘prepare’ blockbuster summer offer for England star

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering a blockbuster move for Manchester United star Marcus Rashford in the summer.

The French giants are keen to sign the England international as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who is set to leave the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe is expected to sign for Real Madrid on a free transfer in the coming months, with his PSG contract set to expire in June. It has already been confirmed that he will not pen an extension.

Luis Enrique’s side are keen to bring in a big name to replace the goal machine. Liverpool’s Luis Diaz is one player they have their eye on, for example.

However, it now seems that PSG have switched their attention to Rashford, who, despite his inconsistent form this season, remains one of Man Utd’s most important players.

Rashford has scored seven goals in 34 appearances across all competitions this term – significantly less than the 30 he netted in 2022/23.

According to the Daily Mirror, PSG have made Rashford a key target as part of their plan for the post-Mbappe era.

They are willing to cough up a big fee to convince Man Utd into selling him – but it still may not match the Red Devil’s demands.

PSG ‘preparing’ offer for Marcus Rashford; Man Utd want £100m

The report claims that PSG are set to reignite their interest in Rashford this summer in what would be an eye-catching bit of business.

It’s noted that they tried to sign the 26-year-old in 2022 but were unable to lure him away, despite offering a wage worth £400,000-per-week.

PSG are now preparing to launch a ‘£75m bid for Rashford’ in the coming months, although Man Utd reportedly value him demand closer to £100m.

The forward, who is undoubtedly a top class player on his day, is under contract at Old Trafford until 2028.

He only signed a new deal last summer, but there have been rumours that he is unhappy with the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag was forced to drop Rashford from his squad in January, for example, after Rashford failed to report for training the day after he was filmed on a night out in Northern Ireland.

Man Utd’s new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe could now have a huge call to make regarding Rashford should PSG come forward with a big offer for him, as is now expected.

With that in mind, this is certainly a story to keep a close eye on as the summer transfer window nears.

