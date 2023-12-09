Man Utd primed for ‘concrete talks’ to sign ferocious Newcastle, West Ham target after making ‘enquiry’

Manchester United will hold official talks with Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy next month as they try to beat Newcastle United and West Ham United to his services, according to a report.

Guirassy has established himself as one of the best strikers in Germany, despite only joining Stuttgart from Rennes in July. He has blown opposition defenders away this term, having netted 18 goals in just 13 matches so far.

This, coupled with the fact Guirassy has a cut-price release clause worth €17.5million (£15m), means Stuttgart are likely to receive a host of approaches for the Guinea international in January.

Guirassy is most likely to end up in the Premier League next, with Man Utd, Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur all known to be admirers of his sensational scoring record.

West Ham’s interest in Guirassy was recently described as ‘concrete’, but the Irons have fallen behind Man Utd and Newcastle in the pursuit. On Friday, it emerged that Man Utd and Newcastle are now ‘frontrunners’ to snap him up.

The 27-year-old is set to represent Guinea at the Africa Cup of Nations in the new year, but this is not putting off respective managers Erik ten Hag or Eddie Howe.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has now provided an update on the attacker’s situation. He reveals that Man Utd have got the jump on Newcastle and West Ham by making an ‘enquiry’ into Guirassy’s potential signing.

Stuttgart have confirmed to the Red Devils that he can be signed for just £15m. While this is a blow for the German club, they will still make a profit as they paid only €9m for him over the summer.

Serhou Guirassy a ‘top candidate’ to join Man Utd

Guirassy is a ‘top candidate’ to join Man Utd this winter, as Ten Hag aims to improve his striker ranks. Anthony Martial is the current rival to Rasmus Hojlund’s starting spot, but the Frenchman is coming towards the end of his contract at Old Trafford.

Plettenberg adds that Guirassy is set to hold ‘concrete talks’ with Man Utd about a transfer next month. Although, the journalist does also suggest that the lethal star could cause a shock by opting to remain with Stuttgart until next summer.

Ten Hag was recently asked about Man Utd’s plans for January, and he admitted he ‘doesn’t think’ many – if any – new players will be arriving.

However, this could simply be the manager keeping his cards close to his chest. After all, it seems Man Utd will try to sell several players in January, which could fund moves for the likes of Guirassy and Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

Man Utd are in talks over sending Jadon Sancho back to Borussia Dortmund, while Saudi Pro League clubs could soon enter negotiations for experienced duo Casemiro and Raphael Varane.

And a fresh report has revealed new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to ‘dump another superstar’, as well.