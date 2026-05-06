FC Nordsjaelland winger Prince Amoako Junior, who has been linked with Manchester United

Manchester United are keen on bringing Prince Amoako Junior to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, according to a report, but TEAMtalk questions whether the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, will be willing to do such a deal.

With Man Utd having now secured their place in the Premier League top five this season, INEOS are set to ramp up their pursuit of players to sign in the summer transfer window.

Rebuilding the midfield is a key objective of Man Utd, who are also looking for a new left-winger to compete with Matheus Cunha.

It has now emerged that Man Utd have taken a shine to Prince Amoako Junior, who is starring for FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark at the moment.

According to a Ghanaian news outlet, MyJoy, Man Utd have ‘emerged as frontrunners’ for Amoako, along with French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Both Man Utd and PSG are said to have ‘expressed strong interest’ in the left-winger.

Nordsjaelland will demand a transfer fee ‘in the region of €27 million to €32 million’ (up to £28m, $38m) for the teenager.

Brighton and Hove Albion, SC Freiburg, Feyenoord, Bournemouth, RB Leipzig, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund are also reported to have monitored the youngster.

Amoako signed his first professional contract with Nordsjaelland in February 2025 and is under contract at the Danish Superliga club until the summer of 2030.

The Ghanaian left-winger made 33 appearances for Nordsjaelland so far in his career, scoring nine goals and providing six assists in the process.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man Utd unlikely to pay £28m Prince Amoako Junior

Man Utd are one of the biggest clubs in the world and have a wide scouting network.

It would be remiss to suggest that Amoako would not at least be on INEOS’s radar.

However, it is hard to see INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe sanction a deal worth £28m for a 19-year-old who has made a handful of appearances in his career, and that too in Denmark.

Under the stewardship of Ratcliffe, Man Utd have been very prudent with their signings and do not splash the cash as they often used to.

While a left-sided star is on their radar this summer, United will allocate most of their money to midfield additions and one name who has leapt to the top of their reckoning, per one of Fabrizio Romano’s colleagues, is Atalanta star Ederson.

Per Matteo Moretto, the Red Devils have offered the Brazilian a giant contract proposal to move to Old Trafford this summer.

READ NEXT: Harry Kane ‘reality’ hits Man Utd hard as Bayern star ‘ready’ to make crunch call on future