Victor Osimhen will leave Napoli permanently and while Manchester United are admirers of the striker, another destination is far more likely for him this summer, TEAMtalk understands.

The Nigerian international came close to leaving Napoli last summer and was subsequently dropped from the Italian club’s squad, before joining Galatasaray on loan for this season.

Osimhen, 26, has notched an impressive 28 goals in 32 appearances for Galatasaray so far. He has a €75m (£64m, $82.6m) release clause in his Napoli contract.

Man Utd are keen to sign a new striker this summer and Osimhen is on their radar, but they are in a tight PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) position and must sell players before making any big-money signings. Their priority is currently Ipswich striker Liam Delap, who has a £40m relegation release clause. United will potentially face competition from Chelsea and Newcastle.

Sources believe Saudi Arabia is leading the race for Osimhen, and the forward is very open to the move to the Gulf state.

Last summer, Chelsea were interested in Osimhen but Saudi club Al-Ahli were closest to signing him on a permanent deal, before they got Ivan Toney from Brentford. Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis found out about the £40m fee on offer for Toney and changed the price for Osimhen, and the transfer collapsed as a result. But Osimhen himself was prepared to switch to Jeddah.

Saudi dealmakers remain keen to strike a deal for the prolific striker and would be willing to pay his release clause. The club is not yet decided, but it is unlikely to be Al-Ahli again, even if Bobby Firmino leaves this summer as expected.

Saudi set to reignite Victor Osimhen pursuit

Osimhen was ready to join Al-Ahli last summer, and Saudi are ready to reignite their interest, although he’ll be heading to another Saudi Pro League club.

Al Qadsiah and Neom SC could both be in the market for a new striker, so they are two clubs to watch in the race for Osimhen. Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad may also be in the market for another another.

It’s true that there is interest from the Premier League in Osimhen. Manchester United are admirers but financially, the deal will be very difficult for them. Chelsea also explored a deal late into last summer’s window, but Osimhen was not prepared to fit into their incentive-driven wage structure.

Osimhen wants wages of around £250,000 and Napoli expect his €75m release clause in full. Man Utd would need outgoings to finance such a deal, and potential send a player the other way. The only way Man Utd could easily strike a deal for Osimhen at this stage is if Napoli reignite their interest in Alejandro Garnacho. But as it stands, Ruben Amorim’s side are more focused on Delap, and will have to persuade the Ipswich striker they are the right project, knowing the 22-year-old ideally wants European football next season.

Juventus have also been linked with Osimhen recently, and that interest is genuine, but the feeling is that the player would like to test himself in a new league, rather than returning to the Serie A.

Sources state that Saudi are frontrunners and therefore Man Utd and Juventus may have to focus on other striker targets this summer.

