Former Manchester United star Teddy Sheringham has warned Marcus Rashford he may be in the last-chance saloon at Old Trafford, with new boss Ruben Amorim unlikely to settle for under-par performances – while the former Red Devils star has named the first player he thinks the new manager will look to sign.

The 39-year-old coach has been chosen to lead Manchester United into what INEOS hopes will prove a more successful era than under previous boss Erik ten Hag. While the Dutchman did manage to win two trophies while at Old Trafford, their miserable run of form in Europe, combined with their worst-ever start to a Premier League season, which saw them struggling down in 14th, meant Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co. were left with little other option.

Inheriting a squad that has been badly underperforming so far, Amorim’s first task will be to raise morale and get a more consistent tune from some of the club’s big-name stars.

One of those who has persistently failed to find his best is Rashford and Sheringham has explained why the new United boss will quickly look to replace him if he does not return to his very best.

“Marcus Rashford needs to start playing with a smile on his face again, he looks like he has got the world on his shoulders,” Sheringham told Flashscore.

“Rashford needs to realise that he’s in a position in which millions of people would swap places with him in a heartbeat, that’s what Fergie would be saying to him.

Fergie always let us know that it’s a privilege playing for Manchester United and told the players to make sure they go out and show that and that they play with the desire that everyone would show if they had a chance to go out and play for Manchester United.

“The arrival of Ruben Amorim could help Marcus Rashford get back to his very best because the writing will be on the wall if his form continues.

“Amorim will find out about Rashford’s mindset and try to get the best out of him and hopefully that works, Amorim will want to get him on board but if it doesn’t work then he will have to look for other options.”

Two other Man Utd stars facing axe as Sheringham picks out ideal first signing

Amorim has collected two title wins since becoming Sporting coach and he has shown he is not afraid of making tough decisions when required.

Sheringham believes the no-nonsense manager will have other United stars immediately under scrutiny with both Joshua Zirkzee and Antony under pressure to also start delivering.

“Joshua Zirkzee got off to a flying start in the Premier League, but when you haven’t been brought up in the division you don’t always know what it takes,” Sheringham warned the £36.5m Netherlands striker.

“It takes different players different amounts of time to get to a grasp of what the Premier League is all about.

“He may well do that, but for me, he’s still got a little bit more to do to look like an English centre forward. So if the new manager coming in thinks he hasn’t got time to wait, then he’ll look for other options.

Sheringham also reckons that despite the doubts, Brazilian winger Antony will be offered a clean slate to prove himself, though if he is sold, the club will take a massive hit on their colossal £86m investment.

“Manchester United will be taking a big big loss on Antony, but it‘s time to admit that the transfer hasn’t worked. He’s had a tough time of it since leaving the Dutch league.

“Having said that, Ruben Amorim might like the look of him and think he’ll give him a chance to impress. It’s a clean slate and he will have six months before the summer window to try and show what he’s got. However, at the moment it looks like Man Utd will have to accept a huge loss in terms of transfer fee.”

In terms of whom the new boss will look to bring in, Sheringham is convinced that Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres will be on his radar, despite the incoming new boss joking that he could ‘end up in trouble’ if he talks too much about the Swede.

“Man Utd should be in the market for Viktor Gyokeres because Ruben Amorim will know exactly how to get the best out of him,” Sheringham added.

“Managers trust players that they have worked with before and the players themselves know exactly what the managers want from them.

“Amorim will know if he is the sort of player who can lead by example and it would make sense to bring that to Man Utd.”

Meanwhile, Amorim has reportedly made clear his wish to sign three Sporting Lisbon players for Manchester United in Goncalo Inacio, Ousmane Diomande and Viktor Gyokeres when the opportunity arises next summer.

All three stars have been key to the 39-year-old’s success with the Portuguese champions and, in recognition of that, it’s reported Amorim is pushing to bring the trio with him to Old Trafford – though deals for all three could set United back an eye-watering £201m if their maximum release clauses are adhered to.

Elsewhere, Amorim will also be given the final say over the future of Harry Maguire. The England defender looked doomed to leave under Ten Hag, having fallen down the pecking order and in light of some costly summer signings in his position.

However, the new United boss will take time to assess the experienced defender amid claims the 31-year-old could earn an Old Trafford lifeline.

And finally, Sheringham has also opened up on the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Old Trafford for a third stint at the club, with an emotional return to Old Trafford seemingly now having a chance thanks to the presence of Amorim.

