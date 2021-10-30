Brendan Rodgers has moved quickly to dismiss speculation linking him with the Manchester United job – and it seems his past association with Liverpool makes the job a no-go.

The Foxes manager is reportedly under consideration at Old Trafford amid claims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is facing the sack. A 5-0 hammering at the hands of Liverpool has marked a low point in his reign. That came after a hefty loss to Rodgers’ side the previous weekend, too. As a result, United are already eight points behind leaders Chelsea.

Questions are now being asked of Solskjaer both from within and outside the club. United officials have long pledged their faith in him, but the Liverpool result is believed to have softened their stance.

It’s for that reason that one Sky Sports pundit reckons it will be “like shooting Bambi” when the axe does fall.

That will immediately lead to speculation around who United will pick as a successor.

Antonio Conte is the current favourite to succeed Solskjaer at Old Trafford. Indeed, a report claims he’s already identified the nine players in which to build his side around.

However, there remains suggestions that senior United figures are unsure whether Conte is the right man to take over at United.

As such, Foxes boss Rodgers is another name under consideration at United. His successes as Celtic boss have since been backed up with an FA Cup win at Leicester last season, together with successive top-five finishes.

Rodgers, though, has appeared to put an end to the speculation after being asked about the possibility of taking the helm at United.

“I don’t even think about it – and that’s the brutal honesty. I’m sure the supporters are probably tired of it. At Leicester, there is always a link.

“My focus is always here with Leicester and developing the football club on to that next level, where you’re competing for European football and challenging for honours.

“Everyone here at the club, from the chief executive to the director of football – staff, players – we’re all very much on the same path, same vision.”

Rodgers was also recently linked with the managerial role at Newcastle – another job he was quick to dismiss.

“I’ve got a contract until 2025. I absolutely love being here [at Leicester].

“I’m very fortunate. I’ve got a great chief executive [Susan Whelan] who runs the club and a director of football [Jon Rudkin] I have a close relationship with.

“And a group of players I really enjoy working with. We have an infrastructure here that allows us to compete.

“For me, as long as they don’t want to move me, I’m very happy here.

“All the managers, we are working hard to do the best for our teams. And then we have speculation and gossip that goes around and it can destabilise players and supporters.

“It doesn’t benefit anyone. I’ve been in the game long enough to focus on my job and my role. I’m very happy here to do that.”

Rodgers’ past promise to Liverpool

One factor in Rodgers’ thinking could well be his past association with Liverpool.

The Northern Irishman bossed the Reds between 2012 and 2015 and came close to leading them to the title in 2014.

He was eventually sacked in October 2015, with Jurgen Klopp replacing him.

Three months later, Rodgers was asked on talkSPORT if he would ever manage United after being at Liverpool.

He replied: “When you manage Liverpool, you know the Manchester United job is gone.”

And while that comment was now made six years ago, it’s one that would resurface should the rumours persist.

However, it seems Rodgers’ focus very much is on Leicester. Their fans will no doubt be relieved they have not just a class manager, but one who, on the surface, also seems committed to the cause.

