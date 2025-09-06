A trusted source on all things Manchester United has detailed the positives and negatives of cashing in on Bruno Fernandes after two reports claimed the 2025/26 campaign could well be his last at Old Trafford.

Fernandes fielded enquiries from the Saudi Pro League ahead of the summer window opening its doors, though the Man Utd captain chose to stay put and remain loyal to the Red Devils despite the vast riches on offer.

However, multiple sources including Fabrizio Romano have subsequently stated Fernandes might provide a different answer if and when the Saudis come calling again next summer.

Back on August 26 when the window was still open, Romano stated: “Bruno is happy at Manchester United. Then if you ask me in the future does Bruno have any chance to join Saudi Pro League? I think yes.

“[Saudi sides] have always been there and they will return to the table, for sure, because they love Bruno Fernandes. His quality, his leadership… so, they will return.

“But at the moment it’s not something close or imminent for Bruno to join Al Ittihad.

“So at the moment Man Utd keep thinking Bruno will complete this season at the club and then we will see from 2026.”

Romano’s reporting was echoed by a separate update from the Daily Mail that stated ‘Bruno Fernandes will be open to leaving Manchester United at the end of the season after so far rejecting strong interest from Saudi Arabia this summer.’

The report added: ‘Confidential understands the United captain wants to stay at Old Trafford for another season and avoid any disruption before playing for Portugal in the World Cup next summer.

‘However, Fernandes would then be open to a new project as he approaches his 32nd birthday, and would consider a move to Saudi, MLS or one of Europe’s major leagues.

‘The former Sporting Lisbon star would have one year left on his £280,000-a-week contract, although United have the option to extend it by another 12 months.

‘The Old Trafford hierarchy might be prepared to listen to offers for their best player next summer having just spent £130m on Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, who have replaced Fernandes in the two No.10 positions in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system.’

Many a Man Utd fan may fear what a post-Fernandes landscape looks like. The Red Devils have struggled mightily in recent times but Fernandes has consistently stood up tall and performed to a lofty standard.

Indeed, Fernandes was named the Sir Matt Busby player of the Year at Man Utd for a record-equalling fourth time last year. Cristiano Ronaldo and David de Gea also scooped the prize on four separate occasions.

His record of 99 goals and 86 assists in 294 appearances for the club cannot be overlooked. Clearly, he is a player who can and has delivered the goods season after season after season.

Nevertheless, Fernandes is now the wrong side of 30 and remains among the club’s top earners. And with Saudi interest set to be revived, The Athletic’s ultra-reliable Andy Mitten has given his assessment on the conundrum United will soon grapple with.

When responding to multiple questions that queried whether Man Utd should have sold Fernandes, Mitten said on the Talk of the Devils podcast: “I think it’s a legitimate question and you could argue that without him, the system might be more adaptable.

“But he was also Man Utd’s best player by a distance last season and if you’re selling your best player, that’s going to weaken you significantly.

“Is this team brave enough to do that? Should they be doing that when he was so productive?”

Mitten then went on to detail the points both for and against Man Utd moving on from their skipper and collecting a significant fee.

Points for and against selling Bruno Fernandes

Mitten hit on the positives of keeping Fernandes first when adding: “Not just on the field but off it, a captain who does take on those responsibilities and can actually knit the dressing room together, can speak four or five languages and keep an eye out for the younger players and Portuguese speakers.

“The facts are he could have gone to Saudi Arabia, he could have earned a lot more money.

“He had a conversation which he’s entitled to, but it didn’t go beyond that. Man Utd never received any offer for Bruno Fernandes.

“That’s because for that to happen Fernandes would have had to say ‘yes, I’m up for it’ and that’s when negotiations would’ve started. It never got to that point.

“At the end of this (2025/26) season you ask the question [should Man Utd sell] again. If there’s a lot of money there for him, as I feel about him at the moment he’s too important of a player for Man Utd [to sell].

“But if United finish 15th again I can understand him going ‘I ain’t sticking around for this’, but there’s a lot more football to be played.

“He’s been the best signing in the post-Ferguson era. We should give him his stripes for that and he remains hugely influential.

“But he’s not 21 years old anymore either, so he’s one of the few players Man Utd could get a stupid amount for because he’s that good. But for the time being, he’s a very important player.”

VOTE: Should Man Utd sell Bruno Fernandes? ⬇️

