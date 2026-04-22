Manchester United are facing the threat from Paris Saint-Germain in their quest to bring Mateus Fernandes to Old Trafford, according to a French report, as TEAMtalk reveals West Ham United’s stance on selling the midfielder in the summer trasnfer window.

On April 8, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd have ‘concrete interest’ in signing Fernandes from West Ham.

As Man Utd continue their march towards Champions League qualification under interim manager Michael Carrick, the club’s co-owners, INEOS, are keen on signing two new midfielders.

Fernandes is a player that Man Utd have been impressed with.

Man Utd attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes has recommended that INEOS want his Portugal international team-mate.

We have already reported Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City’s interest in Fernandes, and now Paris Saint-Germain have made a move for the West Ham gem.

According to FootMercato, PSG are ‘targeting’ Fernandes, and ‘contacts have even been established between the two parties’.

PSG football advisor Luis Campos is reportedly leading the French club’s drive to sign the West Ham ace.

‘Contact established between PSG and Mateus Fernandes’, reads the headline in the French report, which does not mention whether the midfielder would fancy a move to the Parisian club or how much last season’s Champions League winners would be willing to pay for him.

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West Ham want £50m for Mateus Fernandes – sources

With West Ham in danger of getting relegated to the Championship, the likes of Man Utd and PSG will feel encouraged to bid for Fernandes.

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However, sources have told us that West Ham have no plans whatsoever to sell the 21-year-old.

Even if the Hammers go down to the Championship, the London club are bent on keeping the Portugal international midfielder in their squad.

West Ham view Fernandes as ‘cornerstone’ of their ‘long-term project’.

If the Hammers are forced into selling Fernandes, who joined them from Southampton in the summer of 2024, then they will demand at least £50million (€50.5m, $67.6m) for him.

Fernandes, though, is not the only midfielder that Man Utd are keen on, with the club’s co-owners, INEOS, having other players on their shortlist, including a Real Madrid star.