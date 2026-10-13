PSG emerge as shock suitors for £50m Man Utd star that Wilcox could bin off – Exclusive

Paris Saint-Germain are keeping close tabs on Leny Yoro’s situation at Manchester United and are prepared to bring the highly rated defender back to France, with a second European heavyweight also monitoring developments, TEAMtalk understands.

PSG are huge admirers of Yoro and are assessing the possibility of signing the Manchester United defender as uncertainty continues to surround his long-term future at Old Trafford.

TEAMtalk understands the French champions hold Yoro in high regard and appreciate both his defensive qualities and his versatility, which has become increasingly apparent during his time in England.

The 20-year-old has featured at right-back for United, demonstrating his ability to operate in different positions across the backline. That flexibility is an attractive quality for PSG as they continue to assess options capable of strengthening their defensive ranks.

Yoro remains one of the most highly regarded young defensive talents to emerge from France in recent years, and a return to his homeland could appeal to clubs keen to secure his services while he continues his development.

His standing in French football was underlined during the recent international window, when Zinedine Zidane handed him a cap despite the defender struggling for regular game time at Manchester United.

That decision served as a reminder of the esteem in which Yoro is held in France, with his potential continuing to attract attention even as he looks to establish himself more consistently at club level.

As TEAMtalk exclusively revealed last month, United are considering their options when it comes to Yoro, having invested more than £50million to sign him in 2024, and with sources revealing the former Lille man is very much playing for his future at the club.

The Old Trafford hierarchy remain hopeful that the defender can develop into the key player they envisaged when they moved to bring him to the Premier League. United identified Yoro as a major long-term investment, and his age means there is still considerable scope for him to fulfil that potential.

However, the club must also weigh up whether keeping him represents the best option for all parties, particularly if his opportunities to play regularly remain limited and with the player recently filling in as emergency right-back cover…

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United could therefore consider the possibility of recouping their initial outlay, or at least recovering the vast majority of the fee they paid to secure his signature.

PSG’s interest could become significant in that regard. TEAMtalk can confirm that the Parisian club are huge admirers of Yoro and are prepared to explore the prospect of bringing him back to France should the opportunity arise.

A move would also offer Yoro the possibility of returning to his homeland at a stage of his career when regular football and continued development are crucial. However, much will depend on United’s stance and whether the club ultimately decides to entertain offers for a player they signed with the intention of building their defence around for years to come.

PSG are not alone in keeping a close eye on the situation, with TEAMtalk understanding that Bayern Munich are also monitoring developments.

The German giants’ interest adds another dimension to the situation, with two of European football’s leading clubs potentially positioned to take advantage if United decide to make Yoro available.

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For now, United have not abandoned hope that the Frenchman can establish himself as a key figure at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman, too, appears eager to impress and admitted he is happy to do a job wherever he is picked by Michael Carrick after performing well at right-back against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

“It’s a position I can play. If I play centre back or right back, I’m happy to play. Different things to do, of course, but you have to adapt. Whatever the position, I’m ready and happy to play,” he said.