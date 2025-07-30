PSG are ‘braced’ for a second Manchester United approach for one of their biggest stars and the French giants are willing to sell if the ‘right bid’ is tabled, according to a report.

PSG almost presided over the perfect season last year when winning four out of a possible five trophies. Luis Enrique’s side won Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, the Trophee des Champions and Champions League before being puled apart by Cole Palmer and Chelsea in the final of the revamped Club World Cup.

Ousmane Dembele’s efforts ensured he’s the frontrunner to win the 2025 Ballon d’Or, though by no means were PSG a one-man team.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Gianluigi Donnarumma produced a magnificent campaign and his star shone particularly brightly in the Champions League.

Yet despite being named in the UCL team of the year, Donnarumma’s future may lay outside of Paris.

The 26-year-old only has one year remaining on his contract and discussions over an extension are yet to yield a breakthrough.

The failure to secure a fresh agreement has prompted PSG to move for Lille goalkeeper, Lucas Chevalier. A five-year deal has been ironed out and the clubs are finalising a transfer worth roughly €40m.

PSG haven’t given up hope of convincing Donnarumma to extend his stay, though according to the latest from The Telegraph, they aren’t against cashing in either.

That’s where Man Utd come in, with the report revealing United made an approach for Donnarumma earlier this summer.

And with Chevalier soon to arrive and Donnarumma no closer to penning fresh terms, the report states PSG are ‘braced for United renewing their interest in Donnarumma once that deal (Chevalier) is complete.’

Encouragingly for Man Utd, it was then stated PSG are ‘open to selling if the right bid comes in.’

Precisely how much it would take to unlock a move was not made clear in the piece. But given PSG’s position is weakened by Donnarumma only having one year remaining on his contract, a deal could be struck for well below the player’s true value.

What’s going on in Man Utd’s goalkeeping department?

According to The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell, Man Utd are NOT expected to part ways with Andre Onana this summer.

As such, a new goalkeeper arriving would likely prompt Altay Bayindir to leave. And if the new arrival is of the calibre of Donnarumma, Onana would be shunted on to the bench.

United previously made a loan approach for Emiliano Martinez but were told in no uncertain terms that a deal was only possible in a permanent capacity. Villa’s £40m valuation ensured United’s interest went no further.

Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens is another player on the club’s radar, while the return of James Trafford to Manchester City has alerted United to an opportunity involving Stefan Ortega.

Trafford will battle with Ederson for the starting spot, meaning Ortega has been demoted to third choice.

United have reportedly touched base with the veteran’s representatives and Ortega is open to hearing what United have to say despite the fierce rivalry between the Manchester clubs.

If United don’t add to their goalkeeping ranks, it may be Bayindir who starts the season in goal with Onana still on the road to recovery from a hamstring injury.

