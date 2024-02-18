PSG line up Man Utd forward to replace Kylian Mbappe; talks already held over shock transfer

PSG plan to make three blockbuster signings with the money saved from Kylian Mbappe’s exit and a sizeable chunk of the proceeds could go towards a shock Manchester United transfer, according to reports.

Mbappe, 25, officially let PSG know last week of his intention to leave the French giant at season’s end. Mbappe’s current contract in Paris expires in the summer and the 12-month option is at the player’s behest. But rather than stick around for one final shot at breaking the club’s Champions League duck, Mbappe will begin a new chapter elsewhere come the summer.

The widely held belief is Mbappe will sign with Real Madrid. That’s despite Real’s current contract offer containing a salary below what Mbappe earns right now at PSG.

Nonetheless, various reports including from the Times all confirm PSG are set to free up a gargantuan £171m through Mbappe’s exit.

Not having to pay his colossal salary for another year, combined with being exempt from a giant loyalty bonus Mbappe would’ve been due if activating his option, means PSG will go on the offensive in the market.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, PSG intend to make three separate signings. A direct replacement for Mbappe will be targeted, along with additions at centre-back and central midfield.

Regarding Mbappe’s successor, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Rafael Leao of AC Milan have been mentioned. But per the Times, Man Utd’s Marcus Rashford is also on PSG’s radar.

PSG have unfinished business with Rashford

Rashford is a personal target of PSG chief Luis Campos and it’s hoped the England international could get back to his electric best in a new environment in Paris.

Rashford notched a career-high 30 goals across all competitions last season, though has tumbled back down to earth this time around.

The 26-year-old sits all the way back on five goals, though his patchy form isn’t deterring PSG.

Rashford has actually been in the French side’s sights dating all the way back to 2022. Indeed, PSG held talks over the signing of Rashford, though there’s strong speculation PSG were used as leverage by Rashford’s camp to help secure a lucrative new contract at Old Trafford.

Rashford would go on to pen fresh terms with Man Utd and now earns in excess of £300,000-a-week.

Nonetheless, PSG’s interest is genuine and with Mbappe leaving, the club will sign a high profile replacement.

Regarding the central midfield pursuit, the Premier League is once again where PSG are fixing their gaze.

Stars from Manchester City and Newcastle – whose respective deals both contain release clauses – are being eyed.

