A report has moved to explain how Man Utd missed out on Mauricio Pochettino, shortly after the interim appointment of Ralf Rangnick.

The 63-year-old will take charge of Man Utd until the end of the campaign. His job is to stabilise the club by getting them back into top-four contention and in line for Champions League success.

To do that, he will need to get the best out of stars such as Donny van de Beek, Jadon Sancho and Paul Pogba.

Rangnick’s high-intensity pressing style is likely to re-shape how Man Utd play. Their forwards will need to defend from the front – something they were slammed for not doing in the 2-0 defeat to rivals Man City on November 6.

When joining the 13-time English league champions, Rangnick said: “I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club.

“The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience. All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential. Both individually and, most importantly, as a team.

“Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club’s longer-term goals on a consultancy basis.”

Rangnick’s relatively short tenure means a long-term successor will need to be found this summer. The most likely option is Paris Saint-Germain’s Pochettino.

Manchester United's 'confidence' in Erling Haaland pursuit Manchester United have renewed confidence that they can win the transfer battle for Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland, following the deal to bring Ralf Rangnick to the club, with more news on Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek.

Rumours suggest he may be unhappy at the Parc des Princes. The Argentine’s family also still live in England thanks to his spell at Tottenham, which means a switch could occur.

Sport Witness, citing reports in the French press, reveal why Pochettino didn’t move to Old Trafford this month.

They write that PSG have two conditions for the tactician’s exit. The first is that Man Utd put between €15-20m (£12.7-16.9m) on the table as compensation. This will give PSG the necessary funds to find a top-class replacement.

The French giants also want to have a successor ready to start soon after Pochettino’s exit. Ballon d’Or winner Zinedine Zidane is the frontrunner for the role.

PSG were preparing to enter talks with Zidane, but as Man Utd never put the compensation fee forward, those discussions did not start.

Henry questions Pochettino to Man Utd

Premier League legend Thierry Henry has thrown Pochettino’s potential move into doubt.

He told CBS Sports: “I don’t know if they can get him. When you are the coach of a team like PSG you would like to see it out.

“But then also if you go to Man United you’re almost going into another type of headache to try to find a way to balance it out, because that is what he’s trying to do right now with Paris Saint-Germain.

“Yes they are winning but the game is not fluid as people would expect it to be. I don’t think that he will go, personally.”

READ MORE: Rangnick warned about Fernandes trait with Man Utd ace now ‘found out’