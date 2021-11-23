Manchester United have begun discussing the compensation fee for Mauricio Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain as talks over him becoming their new manager take a step up, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking for their fifth coach since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013, following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dismissal on Sunday. Indeed, the Norwegian, Jose Mourinho, Louis van Gaal and David Moyes have all tried – and ultimately failed – to bring sustained success.

Solskjaer left in a dignified manner with an honest and emotional interview from the Man Utd fan.

However, beneath the surface, the hard work to get the club in contention for silverware has again begun.

PSG and former Tottenham boss Pochettino emerged soon after Solskjaer’s departure as United’s main target.

What’s more, the Argentine has reportedly signalled that he would not be against leaving the French capital.

The Daily Record now reports, in fact, that Pochettino could also switch clubs mid-season due to concerns over the PSG dressing room.

As a result, the newspaper claims that United have begun discussions about buying out his contract. The Daily Mirror claims that doing so mid-season would cost £10million.

If they wait until the end of the campaign, though, that figure would halve to £5million. Nevertheless, United have serious belief that they can prise Pochettino away sooner rather than later.

He has not been in his current role 12 months, but his representatives have now spoken to United. He also only signed a new deal this season, but there is a willingness for him to move to Old Trafford before the current campaign is out.

The Daily Record reports that Pochettino is struggling with PSG’s ‘ego-led’ dressing room.

While he is a popular figure at the club, certain individuals have supposedly voiced concerns over his tactics and decision-making.

According to another report from Marca, PSG’s players are ‘sensing’ something is about to happen over Pochettino’s future.

As such, there is an idea in the dressing room that Zinedine Zidane’s arrival in Paris is ‘imminent’.

Indeed, some players have even discussed the French former Real Madrid boss in conversation.

Zidane was reportedly on United’s radar but has distanced himself from a move to Old Trafford.

Pochettino, meanwhile, has a wealth of Premier League experience having managed Spurs.