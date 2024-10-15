PSG make big Rashford decision after Man Utd snub transfer interest for England star

Paris Saint-Germain have renewed their interest in Manchester United star Marcus Rashford but the hurdles that blocked a summer transfer for the winger still remain in place, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Man Utd star Rashford was the subject of transfer interest from PSG, as the French giants – who were looking to find a replacement for Kylian Mbappe after he joined Real Madrid in June – eyed a £75 million ($90m, $98m) move for the forward.

No such deal materialised as the Red Devils showed no indication of wanting the England international to leave and reportedly valued him at closer to £100m (€120m , $131m).

Despite United’s reluctance to sell the 26-year-old, who signed a contract until 2028 with the Old Trafford side last year, TEAMtalk sources understand that the Ligue 1 team are still considering swooping for Rashford next year.

PSG, who held talks with the England ace this year but didn’t reach an agreement, are keen to strengthen their attack in 2025.

Therefore, it cannot be ruled out that the French giants go back to talking to the player to evaluate the possibility of a transfer.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd told they can secure dazzling Zidane appointment if Ratcliffe meets two conditions

Turbulent times for Rashford

Rashford could do little wrong in the 2022/23 season, but the outlook is far bleaker as 2024 comes to a close.

The left-sided attacker was in the form of his life in the prior campaign, scoring 30 goals in 56 matches, helping United win the Carabao Cup and finish in the top four of the Premier League.

Last term, however, he came in for a lot of justified criticism as he notched just eight goals in all competitions and wasn’t selected for England’s Euro 2024 squad.

He is showing glimpses of the form that he showed in 2023 this campaign, with four goals in 11 matches, but consistency is still an issue for him.

Manager Erik ten Hag – who has been given an ultimatum to raise the team’s performance levels before the next international break in November, TEAMtalk can reveal – has publicly stated Rashford remains a key part of the club’s project and has no plans to sell him.

Many feel a fresh start for Rashford would be the right move but with him on such a lucrative contract, worth £325,000 a week, the Manchester-born player may not be heading to pastures new any time soon.

READ MORE: Man Utd wages: Top 10 earners at Old Trafford revealed as Ratcliffe cost-cutting continues

Man Utd trying to offload declining star / surprise Zirkzee exit

Meanwhile, United have been trying to get Casemiro off their wage bill for some time now, with the Brazilian reportedly earning £350,000 a week.

But his chances of securing a move back to his home country, specifically former club Sao Paulo and Palmeiras, is looking remote as they may be priced out of signing the 32-year-old.

Elsewhere, Juventus have been told to sign United summer recruit Joshua Zirkzee on loan in January – mere months after he joined from Bologna for £36.5m (€42.5m, $47.7m).

West Ham icon Paulo Di Canio feels the 23-year-old would work well in Juve’s attacking setup and is better suited to Serie A, rather than the pacier Premier League.

Finally, club legend and former manager Sir Alex Ferguson will no longer be paid his multi-million-pound ambassadorial contract by the Red Devils.

Minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is said to have put his foot down and has decided to move ahead with this cost-cutting measure.