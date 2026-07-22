PSG have made it abundantly clear that Warren Zaire-Emery is not for sale this summer, with TEAMtalk understanding the midfielder – recently linked with Manchester United – has no intention of pushing for a move away from the Champions League winners.

The 20-year-old academy graduate remains a key part of Luis Enrique’s plans despite renewed speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that intermediaries recently sounded out a number of England’s biggest clubs to assess whether there would be a market for Zaire-Emery should his situation change.

The response was emphatic.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City all indicated they would be interested in the France international, who is regarded as one of Europe’s outstanding young midfielders and is also capable of operating at right-back.

Furthermore, Fabrizio Romano over the past 24 hours described Zaire-Emery as a “dream” target for the Red Devils, who still intend to sign one more midfielder this summer.

However, those conversations have gone no further. TEAMtalk understands PSG have informed all parties that Zaire-Emery is simply not available and remains central to the club’s long-term project.

The midfielder featured more than 50 times in all competitions last season as Enrique’s side enjoyed another outstanding campaign, underlining the faith the Spaniard has in one of the club’s brightest homegrown talents.

His importance has only increased following another impressive year at both club and international level, having also earned a place in Didier Deschamps’ France World Cup squad.

Zaire-Emery is currently contracted until 2029, with PSG holding the option to extend that agreement by a further 12 months.

TEAMtalk understands the Ligue 1 champions are already open to discussing another new contract with the midfielder as they look to reward his continued development and reinforce his long-term future in Paris.

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Warren Zaire-Emery has no desire to leave PSG

Crucially, there is no indication from the player’s side that he is seeking a move.

While intermediaries explored potential interest across the Premier League, sources have confirmed that Zaire-Emery is happy with life at the Parc des Princes and has not expressed any desire to leave this summer.

That stance mirrors PSG’s own position. The European champions view the versatile youngster as a cornerstone of their future and have no intention of entertaining offers, regardless of the calibre of the clubs interested.

As things stand, both club and player are aligned and despite widespread admiration from across the Premier League, TEAMtalk understands Zaire-Emery’s immediate future remains firmly in Paris.

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