Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly looking to destabilise Manchester United with a mega summer swoop for Erik ten Hag’s most important player.

The Sir Jim Ratcliffe era has begun well in terms of getting the likes of Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro through the door while more are expected to follow in a busy summer at Old Trafford.

However, there are also expected to be more outgoings and according to the latest reports from France, PSG are pushing to stun the Red Devils with a move for skipper Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal star remains an integral part of Ten Hag’s plans going forward but sparked huge speculation over his future athe club at the end of April.

When speaking about his future, following significant interest from the Saudi Pro League, Fernandes said: “Obviously, it doesn’t just depend on me, does it?’ A player always has to want to be here, but at the same time, you have to want him to stay.

“At the moment, I feel there’s that on both sides… If you want me to be very honest, if I have to think about not continuing in the Premier League, it won’t be until after the Euros.”

Well, the Euros are now done and dusted and Fernandes is due to be back in pre-season training with United soon. But it appears that PSG have taken those comments as a hint of an exit and French outlet L’Equipe is speculating about what could happen next.

They state that the Ligue 1 giants have a ‘significant interest’ in the 29-year-old, who has notched up a remarkable 79 goals and 66 assists in 233 games for the club to date.

Potentially losing Fernandes in the run-up to the start of the new campaign would be a huge blow for United while also leaving them short on time to try and sign a replacement.

And legendary United defender Steve Bruce is concerned the impact Fernandes’ potential exit could have on the club.

Brice told talkSPORT: “He cannot leave. Look, for me, the one shining light in the last few years at Manchester United has been Bruno.

“I mean, he plays with huge intensity. Yes, he gets a bit frustrated at times and can be a bit petulant at times, but in terms of a footballer, just look at the statistics…

“He plays 50 games a season and he scores 15 to 20 goals a season and is at the top of the assists too. He is a top, top player… you don’t want to be losing him.”

There is no mention in the report of what sort of transfer fee the French outfit are willing to pay, although the Red Devils have been linked with PSG midfielder Xavi Simons as his replacement amidst the Saudi interest.

PSG also chasing Sancho deal

Meanwhile, L’Equipe also reports that PSG have been locked in discussions with United over a deal for Jadon Sancho for ‘several days’.

Sancho, who ended up being sent out on loan to Borussia Dortmund last season after a massive falling out with Ten Hag, is thought to be keen on a move to the French capital.

That news comes despite Ten Hag claiming that the pair have now ‘drawn a line’ under their spat. Indeed, Sancho started the 2-0 friendly win over Rangers at the weekend.

“As we said, we draw the line,” Ten Hag said. “Manchester United need good players and Jadon is a good player. We have drawn that line and we move on.”

Sancho has scored 12 goals in 82 appearances for United since completing a £73m move from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

