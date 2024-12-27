PSG star wants Prem move as Amorim asks Man Utd to secure signing before rivals

Ruben Amorim is hopeful Manchester United can sign Randal Kolo Muani in January but they will face competition from several other Premier League sides for the Paris Saint-Germain striker, TEAMtalk can reveal.

PSG are set to make wholesale changes to their squad as they look to the future and aim to build a squad capable of dominating Europe. That means they are looking to offload a number of players and one of those is Kolo Muani.

TEAMtalk previously revealed Man Utd are one of the sides keen on him but there will be a close race to bring him to England.

Sources have now confirmed to TEAMtalk that the French striker wants to move to the Premier League.

Amorim has asked United to explore the potential signing of Kolo Muani. The United boss wants more options upfront and Kolo Muani is seen as a target who they can get for a reasonable fee.

Chelsea are also very keen due to the fact he can play anywhere across the front three and at 26 years old he can still improve and give the club years of service. Chelsea have also made contact to find out the conditions of a potential deal.

Sources state that a move to Chelsea is of interest to the centre-forward. Indeed, their form and exciting squad is something he would like to be part of.

Ange Postecoglou is desperate for new players at Tottenham Hotspur as his threadbare squad continues to be hit by injuries. Dominic Solanke is the only natural striker and Spurs want to add another option in the winter window, with Kolo Muani on their radar.

Their poor run of form and current Premier League position means they will have to work hard to convince Kolo Muani to join them ahead of their transfer rivals. Kolo Muani is keen to keep playing in the Champions League and Spurs look a very long way off qualifying for the most lucrative club tournament.

Arsenal are showing interest and the forward is ‘one to watch’ for the Gunners in January, per TEAMtalk sources. Mikel Arteta is eager to bring in a new top-class striker to compete with Kai Havertz and Arsenal have a number of exciting targets on their shortlist.



It’s now confirmed PSG are willing to sell the forward next month as he has been deemed surplus to requirements by manager Luis Enrique. Kolo Muani has started just two league games so far this season and is considering his options.

Man Utd transfers: Update on Leeds link; Osimhen stance

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk transfer insider Ben Jacobs can provide an update on Leeds United star Illan Meslier amid claims the goalkeeper could head to Old Trafford.

While Man Utd have been linked with Meslier, TEAMtalk understands Amorim will continue to place his trust in Andre Onana this season.

Instead, Meslier is picking up interest from European clubs Rennes and Fiorentina.

Striker Victor Osimhen is another player Man Utd are understood to be interested in.

TEAMtalk can reveal the Red Devils have made a new approach for Osimhen, though they do not expect to land him in January.

The Nigerian wants to see out his loan spell with Galatasaray before re-evaluating his situation at the end of the campaign.

