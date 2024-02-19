PSG to kickstart post-Mbappe era with stunning Man Utd raid, as eye-watering contract offer leaked

Rumours that Paris Saint-Germain will try to sign Marcus Rashford as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe are growing, with a report claiming the Manchester United forward will be offered an incredible salary to head to France.

After months of intense speculation, Mbappe has now informed PSG he will definitely be leaving the club this summer. His contract expires on June 30, which means arguably the best player in the world will be on the move for no transfer fee.

As would be expected, the devastating attacker has been linked with the Premier League’s elite, including Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal.

But Real Madrid are the favourites to sign Mbappe and it has even been claimed that he has ‘already signed’ a contract with the Spanish giants. The details of that prospective new contract can be viewed here.

PSG are in line to save up to €300million (£256m) when their talisman departs, which will free them up to go on a massive summer spending spree.

Potential targets include Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Lille’s Leny Yoro.

But on Sunday, The Times confirmed recent speculation that Rashford is on PSG’s radar as a possible replacement for Mbappe.

According to fresh reports emerging from Spain, PSG are ready to step up their pursuit of the England star by sending him a ‘super offer’.

PSG to offer Man Utd star huge salary

The French giants are prepared to pay Rashford a stunning €30m per season, which works out at around £493,000 a week.

While Rashford is currently one of Man Utd’s highest earners, taking home £300k per week, that huge PSG contract proposal would be very hard to turn down as it would make him one of the best-paid players in Europe.

Should PSG get positive signs from Rashford’s camp, then they will begin negotiations with Man Utd over a possible transfer fee.

The 26-year-old is a Man Utd academy graduate who is tied down until 2028, which means the Red Devils will demand big money before letting him leave.

Although, Erik ten Hag’s side are more likely to sell Rashford this summer in comparison with last summer. Last season, the versatile attacker was in brilliant form, notching 30 goals in 56 games. This term, though, Rashford appears to have lost all confidence once again and has only managed five goals in 30 appearances.

Rashford is clearly not on Mbappe’s level. However, PSG must feel that they can get him back to his 2022-23 form, which would help to replace some of Mbappe’s unbelievable goal threat. Rashford is also a similar profile to the France skipper as he can either operate as a left winger or centre-forward.

Perhaps by signing Rashford and an elite striker such as Osimhen, PSG can ensure they do not go downhill when Mbappe leaves.

