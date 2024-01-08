PSV make approach for Man Utd attacker after Ten Hag U-turn but LA Galaxy option also emerges

PSV Eindhoven have reportedly made an approach to sign a Manchester United forward on loan for the second half of the season, although LA Galaxy are also in contention for the player.

Facundo Pellistri’s future has been the subject of recent speculation amid reports linking him with a temporary move away from United, having got just 371 minutes of competitive football under his belt so far this season and has not started since September.

Erik ten Hag opted to turn to Amad Diallo off the bench ahead of Pellistri during the 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest and with United out of Europe and the Carabao Cup, chances of first-team action will be even more at a premium.

That is likely to encourage the Red Devils boss to let some of his fringe men move on, and transfer insider Fabrizio Romano claims that PSV have offered to take Pellistri on loan.

Romano adds that LA Galaxy are also keen on a move for the talented 22-year-old, although the MLS outfit want a permanent deal and are expected will submit an offer in the coming days.

Ten Hag had looked as if he was willing to give Pellistri opportunities to show his worth, but with Amad now fit to provide cover for Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Marcus Rashford in the wide positions, an exit appears inevitable.

Sevilla and Nice, who are both owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, have previously been linked with Uruguay international.

More outs than ins at Man Utd in January

Overall, United transfer chiefs are not expecting an overly busy January window, with Ratcliffe’s presence to be felt much more in the summer.

Indeed, there are more likely to be outgoings than incomings, with Jadon Sancho continuing to be heavily linked with a return to Borussia Dortmund.

Following the FA Cup clash with Wigan, United will face Tottenham at Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday before the mini winter break.

Ten Hag’s men currently sit eighth in the table and are eight points behind fifth-placed Spurs.

