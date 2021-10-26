A pundit has urged Man Utd to consider hiring a current Premier League manager if they part with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian’s reign is on the brink of collapse after a shocking 5-0 defeat against Liverpool on Sunday. His team was outplayed, outfought and outrun by Jurgen Klopp’s high-pressing side.

After the match, Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher were among those picking apart Solskjaer’s tactics.

They said Man Utd lacked any real identity and allowed Liverpool too much time in all areas of the pitch.

Rumours have since swirled debating when Solskjaer will be sacked, as if it is a foregone conclusion. Italian outlet SportMediaset write that Antonio Conte is being ‘seriously considered’ by Man Utd chiefs.

The 52-year-old is highly regarded after winning league titles with Chelsea, Juventus and Inter Milan.

Another manager linked with the role is Frenchman Zinedine Zidane. However, the Ballon d’Or winner has supposedly ‘discarded’ Man Utd’s job offer as he wants to manage either Paris Saint-Germain or the French national team next.

Now, former striker Stan Collymore has told the Red Devils to consider a swoop for an active Premier League boss.

He wrote on his Mirror column: “If you were piecing together an identikit picture for the next Man Utd manager – it might just come out looking like Brendan Rodgers.

“The Leicester boss fits every criteria for what’s required at Old Trafford. It’s a no brainer.

“The United board would have to get Rodgers’ Liverpool connection completely out of their heads. Then chuck a load of compensation Leicester’s way and seal the deal.

“Rodgers has been at big clubs and won things. He’s not learning on the job like Ole. He would make Jadon Sancho better; he would make Marcus Rashford better.

“He’s got self-belief, he’s an astute ‘politician’ and he likes to play with the kind of attractive style that United fans demand.”

Rodgers took over at Leicester in February 2019 following the sacking of Claude Puel. He has helped the Foxes to win the FA Cup and Community Shield since then.

Paul Scholes tears Man Utd star apart

Meanwhile, United legend Scholes has slammed Paul Pogba for his performance in the Liverpool game.

Solskjaer turned to the Frenchman at half-time, when it was already 4-0 in Liverpool’s favour. Pogba did nothing to help, giving the ball away for a fifth goal. He was then sent off for a dangerous two-footed challenge on Naby Keita.

Scholes told Premier League Productions: “Paul Pogba coming on to the pitch at half-time to try to help the team and maybe get a little respectability, tries to stand on the ball, tries to show how strong he is in the middle of the pitch… gives the goal away.

“Then later on gets sent off with a ridiculous tackle, now you’re 5-0 down with 10 men. You’d have to think, if Ole’s still a manager there, will we see Pogba again in a United shirt?

“He’s caused mayhem over the last couple of years. Everyone knows what a talent he is. Everybody trusts him, every manager trusts him, tried to give him his head and let him be the player he’s been.

“But with all the commotion, not signing his contract, almost holding the club to ransom. And then he comes on and does something like that. It’s not Ole’s fault, don’t get me wrong. But that’s part of it that almost summed the United performance up today.”

