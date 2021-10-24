Pundit calls for Solskjaer sack; Man Utd told every player failed in key area

One pundit insisted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer “has to go”, while former Manchester United striker Dion Dublin claimed each player failed a key test in their 5-0 humbling against Liverpool.

Manchester United fell to their biggest ever defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford. United looked unsure as to whether to press or drop deep, and their indecision allowed Liverpool’s forwards to thrive.

The Reds went two up inside fifteen minutes and never looked back, emerging with a heavy 5-0 victory.

United have flattered to deceive in the current campaign, often being bailed out with late winners.

After another heroic comeback midweek against Atalanta, club legend Paul Scholes warned United they were in for a shock if they produced a similar level of performance against Liverpool.

Scholes was proved right despite coming in for criticism on the night, and the focus will now shift back to Solskjaer’s position as manager of United.

In the aftermath, pundit Chris Sutton insisted Solskjaer’s time at the helm should now be up.

Speaking on BBC Radio Five Live, Sutton said: “We’ve stuck up for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but he’s been there for almost three years now.

Everton to make loan approach for Manchester United's Jesse Lingard Everton will only be able to make a loan approach to Manchester United for Jesse Lingard in January due to financial fair play problems, with more news on Donny van de Beek and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

“And with the signings at the start of the season you were thinking they have to challenge for the title, but I really don’t see any other way. He has to go, surely?”

Five Live’s John Murray also weighed in on the mounting pressure on Solskjaer. And while he stopped short of calling for Solskjaer’s head, he did insist United’s hierarchy must hold a conversation regarding Solskjaer’s suitability for the role.

“The debate will absolutely rage over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer,” said Murray. “The club have been adamant for some time that their support of him is rock solid but this will test that.

“This result will simply have to provoke a conversation at the top of this club about whether Solskjaer is the right man for what they want to do.”

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

No Man Utd players took responsibility – Dublin

Former United striker Dion Dublin chose to reflect on the players’ performances rather than Solskjaer’s position.

Dublin insisted legends of the club like Bryan Robson and Roy Keane would have “taken responsibility” for the pummelling United were receiving mid-match and do all they could to prevent the score line from getting out of hand. In Dublin’s eyes, none of United’s stars on the pitch today assumed that mantle.

“I hate talking about my era because I was only here for a short while but I’ve seen players, when things weren’t going right, putting it right on the pitch,” said Dublin.

“Players like Bryan Robson, Roy Keane and Paul Ince, they would take responsibility at 2-0 and 3-0.

“You are getting a doing and getting taken to the cleaners, but do something about it on the pitch. I didn’t see anything like that today from anyone in a red shirt.”

PLAYER RATINGS: Salah settles Ronaldo debate as Man Utd star earns worst possible score in humbling Liverpool destruction