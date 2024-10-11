Pundit claims ‘all Man Utd directors should be arrested’ for allowing star Serie A sensation to leave

Former Italy striker Paolo Di Canio has destroyed Manchester United’s hierarchy for their decision to allow Scott McTominay to leave the club during the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils opted to offload McTominay to Italian giants Napoli in a bargain £25.7million (€30m/$33m) deal after it became clear that was no longer a first-team starter under Erik ten Hag.

The Scotland international scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 43 games in total for United last season. However, he only started 18 Premier League in a United midfield that was constantly shuffled around by the Dutchman.

After Manuel Ugarte’s signing from PSG was all but agreed, the decision was taken to allow McTominay to head to Serie A and the 27-year-old has already made a huge impression in Naples.

Since his switch to Antonio Conte’s side, McTominay has been one of the team’s standout players with two goals and an assist in his last three appearances.

Indeed, Napoli have made a tremendous start to the new campaign, sitting top of Serie A with 16 points from seven games, with McTominay playing a central role in that success so far.

And speaking in an interview with Il Mattino, Di Canio was left stunned at the Old Trafford outfits decision to sell the midfielder, saying: “I would go to those at Manchester United to arrest all the directors – how can you give away McTominay?”

Indeed, Di Canio feels McTominay could even end up a title winner at Napoli, something the Red Devils have not achieved in more than a decade. He added: “If Inter and Juventus continue like this, with these slowdowns, no problem. They can do it even if the others improve but on the condition that Napoli grows in offensive manoeuvres, in defensive work, in nastiness for the entire ninety minutes.”

Di Canio joins growing list of McTominay lovers

Di Canio has not been the only one to slate United for allowing McTominay to exit the club, with Italian journalist Riccardo Trevisani also weighing in on the sale and how they are currently destroying the careers of a number of players at the club.

he told Italian outlet Cronache di Spogliatoio (via Sport Witness): “McTominay scored goals, he carried the cross, he had determination and yet they kicked him out! Nothing works at Manchester United, a club that only does stupid things, you can’t guess anything.

“They killed every player, [Rasmus] Hojlund, De Ligt, Antony, Rashford, now [Joshua] Zirkzee, even Casemiro, it’s a joke, there is no comparable team, they should be arrested.

“PSG are scientists in comparison! They have thrown away managers, coaches and players in recent years. They have no idea what they are doing.”

The Scotland international is due back in action for his club side after the last international break when Napoli travel to Empoli on Sunday October 20.

Cost of Ten Hag sack revealed as clock ticks down on Maguire stay

In other United news, the club would reportedly have to pay up to £14million (€16.7m/$18.3m) if they decide to sack the under-pressure Ten Hag.

Ten Hag’s future as Man Utd boss has been widely debated in the last few weeks as the side continues to fall short of expectations on the pitch. 3-0 home defeats to Liverpool and Tottenham, as well as Man Utd’s unconvincing form in Europe, have seen sections of the fanbase call for a new manager to come in.

And, according to The Telegraph, the Man Utd hierarchy would have to sanction a huge £14m payout for Ten Hag if they decide to pull the trigger in the near future.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can reveal that United have told defensive stalwart Harry Maguire what he must do to earn a new contract, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

IN FOCUS – McTominay already showing Man Utd up

As Ten Hag continues to tinker with his midfield in search of the right balance, McTominay is already making a huge impression at his new club.

Scott McTominay Napoli stats so far

In his four Serie A outings so far, the former Red Devils star has started two of those games as an attacking midfielder and one in a No.8 role.

In a small sample size, he is already averaging 1.5 shots per game to go along with his two goals in all comps and has completed 83% of his passes to leave Conte thrilled with the start he has made in Italy.

Indeed, the former Chelsea and Tottenham boss has lauded McTominay’s versatility to play several different midfield roles.

Conte said: “Scott is a complete player, versatile, who can be a trequartista behind the striker, he can be a mezz’ala in a three-man midfield, play in a two-man midfield or even wide in a 5-4-1 with licence to attack.”

