Joe Cole believes Manchester United are actively trying to sell a top star who ended up costing them points in their last-gasp Premier League defeat to Brighton on Saturday.

Brazilian winger Antony’s underwhelming Old Trafford stint continued as he was benched for the game on the south coast before coming on in stoppage time and ultimately playing a part in a United loss.

Antony was accused of letting down his team-mates as he made a weak challenge in the build-up to Brighton’s late winner, while Cole criticising the attacker for not “putting his body on the line” and claims the 24-year-old ended up “costing” his team-mates and his club.

The Red Devils splashed out a whopping £80million to sign Antony from Ajax in 2022 but his career at Old Trafford has never taken off.

And Cole feels United are clearly looking to offload the winger before the summer transfer window shuts and that the player himself is also likely pushing to leave.

“Manchester United brought on Antony who in all due respect, probably isn’t happy to just play 10 or 15 minutes,” Cole told TNT Sports. “He’s an £80m player.

“He probably wants out the door at United and they probably want him out as well.

“You’re bringing him on and in that crucial moment when there’s a ball to be won, a body needs to be put on the line for your team and for your club, he didn’t do it and it cost his team.

“That’s the difference. If you look at the running the Brighton subs went through, it was fantastic.”

Antony could be pushed out of Old Trafford

Antony was linked with a move away from Old Trafford earlier in the summer but his agent insisted he was determined to turn his career at the club around.

However, if there are any takers, it looks increasingly likely that he could be on the move before Friday’s transfer deadline.

In terms of the game at Brighton, former United frontman Danny Welbeck gave the home side the lead before Amad Diallo pulled Erik Ten Hag’s men level.

But just when it looked like the clash would end 1-1, it was Brighton who scored a late winner through Joao Pedro.

And, speaking after the game, Ten Hag was left fuming over the errors that cost his side any chance of taking something away from the south coast.

The Dutchman told reporters: “There was more than one mistake. We have to talk about it. We were close to winning this game, but we definitely shouldn’t lose the game.

“Both goals are very soft goals. We should have done better. I have seem some good parts in the game and other parts. Early in the second half we should have had more control of the game. In both boxes we should be more clinical and aggressive.”

United are back in action a week on Sunday when they host Liverpool in the Premier League.