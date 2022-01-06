Former Arsenal forward Kevin Campbell believes that Ralf Rangnick gave his clearest indication yet that Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek will leave Manchester United in the January transfer window.

Midfield duo Lingard and Van de Beek struggled for game time under former Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but had renewed hope that could improve when Rangick was appointed as the club’s interim manager at the end of November.

However, that has not proved to be the case, with Van de Beek so far given only six minutes to impress in the Premier League. Lingard, meanwhile, has not featured at all under the German in the top flight.

They were both handed starts in United’s 1-1 draw against Young Boys in the Champions League. However, the duo turned in disappointing displays that Rangnick has clearly not forgotten.

The United chief recently talked up Van de Beek’s chances of playing for the club again this season. Meanwhile, a separate report also stated that Lingard would be going nowhere.

However, Campbell does not think either player will still be at Old Trafford come February. He also cited the rise of youngster Anthony Elanga, who was preferred off the bench to the duo in the loss to Wolves.

Rangnick decides on Lingard, Van de Beek exits

“It says to me that they are going to be gone by 31 January,” Campbell told Football Insider.

“Rangnick has international players on the bench and he is bringing on a kid. It doesn’t make sense to me. It really doesn’t.

“Lingard and Van de Beek clearly don’t have a future at Manchester United. It’s a shame because they are both extremely good players.

“Lingard has good energy and would probably fit into this system well. But he isn’t going to sign a new contract so may that has influence the selection process. That is the way the cookie crumbles sometimes.

“You cannot have it both ways. It has to go one way or another and it’s going against Lingard at the moment.”

Man Utd told they missed a big transfer trick

Meanwhile, one pundit reckons Man Utd ‘missed a trick’ by failing to land Atletico right-back Kieran Trippier.

The England international is closing in on a Premier League return this month, but with Newcastle instead. According to BBC Sport, the Magpies have agreed a £12m fee plus add-ons to sign Trippier.

The 31-year-old looks set to become the first signing of the new era at St James’ Park. The transfer will also see Trippier reunite with Eddie Howe, as the pair worked together at Burnley.

Man Utd have long been admirers of the defender. Many predicted them to sign him as a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who can sometimes be found lacking in the attacking third.

On Wan-Bissaka, former striker Gabby Agbonlahor said (via HITC): “When I watch Man Utd, [Cristiano] Ronaldo must be so frustrated from the right-hand side. I love Wan-Bissaka defensively – but he can’t cross a ball.

“There was an incident [against Wolves] where he tapped the ball with his left foot and fell over and crossed it out of play.

“He’s just not good enough for United’s service.”

Trippier delivery perfect for Ronaldo, Cavani

Agbonlahor then spoke about Trippier potentially forming a solid partnership with Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani.

“I don’t understand, why have Man Utd let Trippier go to Newcastle? He would be perfect,” he added.

“Put him on the right-hand side. Imagine how many goals Ronaldo and Cavani would get from that service.

“Wan-Bissaka is not a modern-day full-back, especially not in a modern-day team. So, for me, United have missed a trick with Trippier.”

While Ralf Rangnick chooses between Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot, Trippier will be aiming to keep Newcastle in the top flight.

The Tyneside club sit 19th in the table, having won just once in 19 outings.

