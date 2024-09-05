Former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been hailed as “the best player in Ligue 1” after playing just three games for his new club Marseille.

The 22-year-old winger moved to France in a deal which could be worth up to £26.6million (€31.6m, $35m) over the summer having not played for United since he was arrested in January 2022.

All charges against Greenwood were dropped in February 2023 and although United had considered reintegrating him back into Erik ten Hag’s squad, the major backlash over his potential return ultimately led to his sale.

Having impressed on loan at Getafe last season, the England international joined former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi at Marseille and could not have made a better start to life in France.

Indeed, Greenwood has notched five goals in three appearances so far and RMC Sport pundit, Daniel Riolo, has declared that the winger should already be regarded as the standout player in the French top flight after the opening weeks of the campaign.

“In terms of pure quality, over the first three games, Greenwood is perhaps the best player in Ligue 1,” Riolo said.

“We’re not going to talk about the past and the fact that he’s banned from England, we all know his story. We’re going to talk about the pitch, it’s extraordinary.

“It’s maybe two or three flashes per match but it’s sharp, crazy.

“His precision, his speed of execution, we’re watching a guy who has qualities that are well above average. He’s above Ligue 1, he’s a very great player.”

Waddle hints at Greenwood England return

Meanwhile, former England midfielder, Chris Waddle, who featured 149 games for Marseille during his career, also praised Greenwood’s start to life in Ligue 1.

Waddle told Flashscore: “He’s a very good player. He’s got the number 10 shirt and England seem to be producing a lot of good number 10s these days.

“He’s come out of the blocks very quick, started scoring goals from the off. The new England manager will be taking notice of this.

“We all know the French league is quite strong but it’s not as strong as three or four other leagues in Europe now, you’ve got to take that into account.

“It is not as strong as the Premier League, La Liga or the Bundesliga. But all he can do is do what he’s doing in Marseille. Score goals and play well.”

The French league is now on a break for Nations League fixtures, with Marseille back in acton on September 14 when they face Nice at home.

