Pundit reacts to Ten Hag sack claim as ‘whispers’ around Man Utd boss intensify

Former Premier League defender Alan Hutton thinks that Erik ten Hag will be given some leeway to turn things around at Manchester United as the pressure continues to grow.

Ten Hag is arguably facing his biggest challenge as Man Utd boss as his side currently sit eighth in the Premier League table, having endured one of their worst-ever starts to a campaign.

Man City made light work of Ten Hag’s side in the Manchester derby and the pressure on Ten Hag is only expected to ramp up in the following weeks.

The murmurings around Ten Hag’s future have been growing recently, particularly with Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to join the club.

While Man Utd have fallen well below expectations so far this season, Hutton thinks that Ten Hag has enough credit in the bank to ride out this tough period.

“You just have to look at what he did last season,” the pundit told Football Insider.

“It might not be amazing for all Man United fans and what they used to be doing in the past but it is where they are at this moment in time, they are building something from the ground up and that takes time.

“I think they have spent a lot of money and some of the signings have not worked out as yet but the whispers I am hearing always go around big clubs, especially when it is a takeover. Sometimes it is just rumours.”

READ MORE: Ten Hag pinpoints where Man Utd went wrong as derby defeat leaves him ‘disappointed and annoyed’

Ten Hag needs a run of results

As things stand, Man Utd are projected to finish the season with a mere 57 points. For context, this would have seen Man Utd finish 10th last season.

While Hutton still thinks that Ten Hag should be afforded some more time, he does accept that the club might be forced into making a change if things don’t improve.

“If results take a drastic turn and they end up falling out the European spots then they might look to change it,” Hutton added.

“He is not that long in the door so I think he will be given time but as we know at big clubs it can be difficult if you are not winning games. I think at this moment in time he is in an alright position.”

Man Utd’s next three Premier League fixtures see them going up against Fulham, Luton and Everton. If Man Utd don’t come out of those games with a respectable points return, Ten Hag could find himself in hot water.

READ MORE: Roy Keane savages Man Utd star in brutal rant as he insists Ten Hag should make ‘big decision’