Pundit remains baffled by big Amorim error over Man Utd star who would be regular starter

Arsenal legend Paul Merson remains completely baffled by Ruben Amorim’s decision to allow a top Manchester United to leave the club during the January transfer window.

Despite being crippled by a growing injury crisis at Old Trafford, the Red Devils still allowed more outgoings than incomings during the January transfer window.

High-profile trio Marcus Rashford, Antony and Tyrell Malacia were all sent out on loan, with just Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven brought in to bolster Amorim’s struggling squad.

However, rather than things improving following the closure of the window, United have won only two of their seven games since and face Arsenal in a massive test on Sunday.

And, given the issues United currently have, Merson says he still does not understand why Amorim chose to weaken his squad – especially when it came to the out-of-favour Rashford being discarded.

The England forward joined Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season, having barely featured under Amorim after a public fallout with the Portuguese boss.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a bright start to his spell at Villa Park, making two assists in five league appearances, of which four have come from the bench.

While there is no obligation for Villa to sign Rashford on a permanent transfer, Unai Emery has been full of praise for the 27-year-old who appears to have zero future at Old Trafford all the while Amorim is still around.

Merson, however, believes Rashford would still walk into the current United starting XI, telling Sky Sports: “Marcus Rashford is doing alright, better than I thought he would do.

“He would get in Manchester United’s team every day of the week so I still don’t get it.”

Man Utd given no chance against Arsenal

As Villa boosted their hopes of a top-four finish with a win at Brentford on Saturday, United will welcome a Gunners side to Old Trafford who will be trying to cut Liverpool’s lead at the top of the table to 13 points.

And, while Manchester United vs Arsenal was always regarded as one of the great Premier League contests, Merson now believes those days are long gone.

He told Sportskeeda: “If we were talking about this fixture 10 years ago, what a game. But still from a fans’ perspective, this is still one of the biggest games in English football.

“I worry for Manchester United if I’m being honest.

“I’d be shocked if Arsenal don’t win. Their qualification to the Champions League quarter-final is sealed thanks to the 7-1 first leg win and they can now have a real go here. That makes this a dangerous game for United.

“Arsenal have to keep winning every single game from now on and hope Liverpool slip up.

“Historically, Manchester United have always turned up for games against Arsenal. But honestly, I don’t see them doing it this weekend!”

