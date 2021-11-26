Pundit sees impending Man Utd disaster if key figure extends his stay

Paul Robinson believes “it would be a disaster” for Manchester United if executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward delayed his departure from the club.

Woodward is currently in the process of finding the club a new permanent manager following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. In the meantime, German Ralf Rangnick is close to being appointed United’s interim manager, with a deal expected to be announced soon.

Woodward announced in April, following the European Super League debacle, that he would be stepping down at the end of the year. However, a recent report from Sky Sports stated that he could delay his exit to oversee the appointment of Solskjaer’s successor.

But speaking to Football Insider, former Tottenham and England keeper Robinson thinks that would be a mistake. He believes the 50-year-old “is a lot to blame” for the Red Devils’ lack of success in recent seasons.

Indeed, Robinson said: “I cannot see how he could stay, to be honest with you.

“Given the current situation and what has happened under his tenure, he is a lot to blame. The results are as much his fault because he is the one that has appointed the managers.

“They have an exit plan in place. He should leave at the end of the year as originally planned. It would be a disaster for that football club if he stayed.”

Woodward was appointed executive vice-chairman of Manchester United in 2012. But his trophy return since taking charge is a Europa League triumph, along an FA Cup and League Cup win.

Figo hits back at Ronaldo critics

Meanwhile, Portugal legend Luis Figo has insisted that he cannot understand criticisms of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United this season.

The 36-year-old has had a stunning impact in front of goal following his move from Juventus in the summer. While he has scored four goals in nine Premier League games, he has had the biggest impact in the Champions League.

Such has been the way with his career in Europe, he has hauled United to vital victories with crucial goals.

He netted winners against Villarreal and Atalanta at Old Trafford. He also earned his side a draw against the Italian side, before breaking the deadlock in Spain against Villarreal on Tuesday.

However, it has not been all plain sailing for Man Utd. Ronaldo has been criticised by the likes of Gary Neville for his lack of work off the ball.

But Ronaldo’s fellow countryman Figo cannot understand any criticism being aimed at the player this season.

“[It] does not make sense. He is the best,” the 49-year-old told A Bola.

“Football lives on results and the team is not achieving the expected results.

“But he’s being one of the best in the team in terms of performance, so I don’t understand these criticisms.”

