Paul Scholes and Ian Wright branded David de Gea ’embarrassing’ for his role in Arsenal’s opening goal as Manchester United recorded a thrilling 3-2 Premier League win over the Gunners on Thursday night.

The Spain stopper fell to the ground after being stood on by team-mate Fred from an Arsenal corner, with Emile Smith Rowe then arrowing a shot from outside the area which flew past a prostrate De Gea still lying on his goalline.

The United players urged referee Martin Atkinson to disallow the goal but with no foul committed – and the whistle not blown until after the ball crossed the line – Mikel Arteta’s men took the lead at Old Trafford.

The supposedly injured De Gea even ran over to Atkinson after he confirmed the goal would stand to complain. And both Scholes and Wright felt that the player’s reaction, along with his decision to go down, was just ’embarrassing’.

Despite Arsenal’s early goal, the Red Devils eventually recovered to triumph 3-2 thanks largely to a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Scholes was asked about De Gea’s reaction to Smith Rowe’s opener: “That’s embarrassing. You protect your goal, you do anything to stop a goal.

CONTROVERSY AT OLD TRAFFORD! Emile Smith Rowe scores with David De Gea on the floor injured… AND THE GOAL STANDS!#PLonPrime #MUNARS pic.twitter.com/dEumm7SzhA — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 2, 2021

“To turn away, to not even look, there’s clearly nothing wrong with him. He’s done himself.

“I don’t think there’s much wrong with it. De Gea should be there, protecting his goal at all times. It doesn’t look that bad to me. The goal had to stand.”

Wright shocked by De Gea actions

Gunners legend Wright added: “When you see David de Gea after the goal, he’s so incensed that he sprints after the referee.

“My problem with that is there’s not enough seriously wrong with him to go down. For me, that’s embarrassing.

“De Gea should be getting up after that to try to save it and then go down after if there is something wrong with you.”

